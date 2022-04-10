Tech NewsAppsApple

How to hide images and videos in the gallery of the iPhone or iPad

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

All the photos and videos that are captured with an iPhone or an iPad, plus those that are received (by email, from messaging platforms…) or saved, are stored in the device’s gallery. Although thematic albums can be created and they can be searched according to geopositioning criteria, by default they are stored following a strictly chronological criterion in the “Recent” folder.

The “Hidden” album in iPhone Photo Library allows you to keep pictures and videos out of prying eyes when going through the Gallery

But it may happen that, for various reasons, you prefer keep some of this content hidden. The most common case would be that of photographs or videos of a private nature or with explicit content that it is preferable that they not even appear as thumbnails together with the rest of the images. This will prevent that, for example, when searching for an image to show someone, these other contents can also be discovered.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

iOS, Apple’s operating system for its iPhone, as well as iPadOS, its equivalent for iPad tablets, has a function that facilitates this task without having to resort to third-party apps or cloud storage platforms. And it is also a very effective tool since when removing an image from the Gallery to hide it it doesn’t even appear in the “Recents” folder.

Read:

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera will be smarter than ever. Why?

The procedure is very simple:

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

-Choose the photo or video you want to hide. In addition to doing it individually, it can also be done with several contents simultaneously.

-Press on the “Share” icon (the drawing of the box with the arrow pointing upwards) that appears at the bottom left of the screen).

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

-To select the “Hide” option (icon with a crossed-out eye).

-Confirm Clicking on the “Hide photo” option

Read:

ASUS Rog Phone is among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 40% discount!

From that moment the image or video will only be available by accessing through the “Hidden” album, identified with the icon that shows a crossed-out eye. This album appears at the bottom of the “Albums” tab of the photo library, within the “Utilities” section.

Finally, if on any occasion you want to recover any of the content saved as hidden, all you have to do is access the “Hidden” album, select the image or video, click on the “Share” icon and select the “Show” option.

.

Previous articleHow will Elon Musk fit in on Twitter? Lights and shadows
Next articleApple opens its new Apple Store in Seoul
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Health

It is not a luxury, it is cognitive rest: why it makes more and more sense to buy time with money

Eleven years ago I was twenty. After university, temporary precarious jobs and the joy of...
Apple

Apple opens its new Apple Store in Seoul

Apple recently opened a new Myeongdong Apple Store in Seoul, South Korea. In addition to having published...
Tech News

How will Elon Musk fit in on Twitter? Lights and shadows

It's been a few days since Elon Musk's arrival on Twitter and, as we told you then, it...
How to?

How to edit an image in Google Docs, step by step

When it comes to image editing, most tend to resort to the use of specialized tools, which have...