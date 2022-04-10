How to hide images and videos in the gallery of the iPhone or iPad

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

All the photos and videos that are captured with an iPhone or an iPad, plus those that are received (by email, from messaging platforms…) or saved, are stored in the device’s gallery. Although thematic albums can be created and they can be searched according to geopositioning criteria, by default they are stored following a strictly chronological criterion in the “Recent” folder.

The “Hidden” album in iPhone Photo Library allows you to keep pictures and videos out of prying eyes when going through the Gallery

But it may happen that, for various reasons, you prefer keep some of this content hidden. The most common case would be that of photographs or videos of a private nature or with explicit content that it is preferable that they not even appear as thumbnails together with the rest of the images. This will prevent that, for example, when searching for an image to show someone, these other contents can also be discovered.

iOS, Apple’s operating system for its iPhone, as well as iPadOS, its equivalent for iPad tablets, has a function that facilitates this task without having to resort to third-party apps or cloud storage platforms. And it is also a very effective tool since when removing an image from the Gallery to hide it it doesn’t even appear in the “Recents” folder.

The procedure is very simple:

-Choose the photo or video you want to hide. In addition to doing it individually, it can also be done with several contents simultaneously.

-Press on the “Share” icon (the drawing of the box with the arrow pointing upwards) that appears at the bottom left of the screen).

-To select the “Hide” option (icon with a crossed-out eye).

-Confirm Clicking on the “Hide photo” option

From that moment the image or video will only be available by accessing through the “Hidden” album, identified with the icon that shows a crossed-out eye. This album appears at the bottom of the “Albums” tab of the photo library, within the “Utilities” section.

Finally, if on any occasion you want to recover any of the content saved as hidden, all you have to do is access the “Hidden” album, select the image or video, click on the “Share” icon and select the “Show” option.

