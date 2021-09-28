How to hide apps on the iPhone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Applications displayed on the mobile phone screen can be hidden so that they are not easily accessible. There can be multiple reasons for this, from preventing other users of the device (such as young children) from having access to apps where they can cause some mischief (unwanted online purchases) to making it difficult for a friend to access banking management apps. alien.

Hiding an app on iOS does not mean removing or uninstalling it

In any case, iOS, full of useful tricks like all operating systems, allows you to move away from the home screen the apps that you prefer to have hidden or, at least, not so visible or so accessible.

To achieve this, the following steps must be followed:

-Press over the app icon continuously

-A small menu will appear on the screen with the options «Delete app» and «Edit home screen», the same one that allows you to edit the settings and location of the apps.

-To select «Delete app».

-A new menu offers the options “Remove app”, “Remove from home screen” or “Cancel”.

-To select “Remove from home screen.”

This does not delete or uninstall the application Instead, its icon simply stops appearing on the screen, but the application continues to be installed on the iPhone (it also works on the iPad and iPod Touch), so that it is accessible in two ways.

-Through the Settings icon, where a list of all installed apps appears.

-In the Apps Library, in the last screen to the right.

When scrolling to the right from the main screen, the following screens that each user has configured with apps, widgets and / or folders will appear. The last of all is in which the different types of applications appear automatically grouped thematically by iOS.

In principle, the app that has been hidden should appear there, unless there are too many in the same group of apps, so that in a single glance it might not appear. If that is the case at the top of this screen a internal app library search engine where it will be enough to type the name of the application to make it appear.

If you want to recover this hidden app, simply click on its icon continuously and drag it out of its containing folder, moving it to the place on the screen where you want to anchor.

.