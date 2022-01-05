How to hide an Instagram photo without having to delete it

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Many Instagram users will not know that the social network has, since 2017, an option that allows hide a photo from your feed without deleting it. It is a very useful tool for all those users who are undecided about whether or not to upload a certain photo. It may also be that, for whatever reason, you need to temporarily hide an image on your profile. The process is reversible, so the photo can then appear in your feed again.

Next, we explain how you can hide a photo without having to delete it, as well as the inverse process to recover it. It is a quick and easy process:

-Select the photo: First of all, open your Instagram account, access your profile and find the photo you want to hide. Click on it and then click on the icon of the three dots that you will see in the upper right corner of the image.

-File: When you click on this icon you will see that a tab is displayed with several options. The second one says “File”, and next to it a figure of a circle with an arrow. Once you click on that option, the selected photo will have disappeared from your feed and no one who enters your profile will be able to see it.

When you want that photo to appear on your profile again, you must follow the following process:

-Menu in your profile: Open your profile and click again on the icon with the three dots, in the upper right corner. A tab will appear and you must click on the “File” option. By doing so, Instagram will show you all your archived posts and Stories.

– Archived publications: The first of the options that Instagram offers you says “Archived publications”, and you must click on it to recover the hidden photos.

-Select the photo: Now you just have to click on the photo you want to restore in your profile and then on the three points in the upper right corner.

-Show in profile: This icon will make you jump a tab with two options: “Delete” or “Show in profile”. Click on the latter and you will see that the photo in question appears again in the feed.

