How to hide all desktop icons in Windows 11

Windows 11 is here to stay. Since last October we can enjoy the benefits offered by the latest version of the Microsoft operating system. And the truth is that the benefits offered by this OS have meant that millions of users have not hesitated to update Windows 10 on their computers. In addition, it should be remembered that Microsoft will soon add one of the most anticipated functions and that will allow us to install Android applications in Windows 11 to make the most of the apps available in the Google ecosystem. Not to mention the large number of tricks out there to get the most out of Windows 11. For example, we have already shown you how you can save resources by preventing certain applications from opening when you run the system. And today we are going to show you how you can hide all desktop icons in Windows 11. Hide desktop icons with a simple click There are many reasons why you may want to hide desktop icons in Windows 11. For example, maybe you want to record a tutorial and you don’t want all the tools you have installed on your PC or laptop to appear. It may also be the case that you need to concentrate, and the cloud of icons that surrounds your desktop is not the best way to focus to improve your productivity. Regardless of the reason why you want to run this trick for Windows 11, you will find that the process is extremely simple and will not take more than a few seconds. Let’s see all the steps you need to follow. First go to the Windows 11 desktop.Once on the desktop, press the right mouse button to open the options tab.Click on the View option.Now you must deselect the Show desktop icons option.If you want to see the desktop icons again applications, repeat the process but check the Show desktop icons option. As you have seen, the process is very simple. However, there are a couple of factors to take into account. To begin with, the icons of the programs have only been hidden, but Windows 11 will not delete any of the applications. Also, when you hide Windows 11 desktop icons, you should be aware that they are hidden and disabled by the operating system. In this way, even if you double click on the space where there should be an app, it will not open. Yes, you will be able to start the application or program by executing the corresponding .EXE file, but the desktop icons will be disabled. >