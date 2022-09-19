How to heat smart | c’t uplink 44.9

The podcast c’t explains how tenants can reduce heating costs with foil heating and thermostats. Homeowners can do more: water storage tanks, for example.

Hardly anyone can expect the coming winter without a tummy rumbling, the prices for electricity, gas, oil, wood pellets and even simple firewood are rising too much. Our podcast c’t uplink takes up the relevant title topic “Inexpensive and sustainable heating” from c’t 20/2022 and classifies which options you have as a tenant or as a homeowner.

Infrared foil heaters are laid under the vinyl floor — even as a tenant — and you simply take them with you when you move out. Similar electric booster heaters are also available to be hung on the wall or in the form of a bathroom mirror. The gas floor or central heating then has to start up less often. We discuss advantages, disadvantages, experiences.

Homeowners have more options. It is important to have a water reservoir that heats service and heating water when energy is available and then releases it when heating or showering is required. We explain modern variants and their buffer times. Heat pumps can be used as a modern heating system; we will briefly explain the three basic types. If you want to store energy for longer or remain self-sufficient even in the event of power failures, further measures are necessary — in extreme cases, a private hydrogen storage facility.

Interesting for tenants and owners: smart thermostats. We give an overview of simple to fully networked examples including room thermostat and window sensor — and explain why their savings potential is highly individual and depends on the behavior of family members and the insulation.