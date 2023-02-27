How to have your own radio on YouTube Music

- Advertisement -

Youtube music It is YouTube’s music streaming platform and it constantly adds more artists, albums… and even the possibility of having song lyrics, etc. Now, the company has just added a new tool that will allow you to have your own radio. Best of all, it’s an intuitive feature that will make it possible to listen to your favorite music without interruptions.

YouTube Music is a competent application where you will find all your favorite music in one place.

So if you’ve always dreamed of having a radio that only plays the tracks you love the most, you can make your dream come true with YouTube Music. Here you will find what you must do so that your station is ready in a matter of a couple of minutes, there will be no complications.

How to have your radio on YouTube Music?

The idea of ​​the new function is that you have a playlist that is practically infinite. The reproduction will be random and will only include what you choose so that the music adapts to your tastes and there are no unpleasant surprises.

We could say that you will have the support of a personalized radio made by you where only your hits from yesterday and today will play. What you have to do is simple, fast and safe.

– Turn on your mobile and access YouTube Music.

– When you are in the menu, look for the option called “Create a radio”, then click on the icon in the shape of a plus sign “+”.

– Choose the artists and full albums you want to put on the radio.

– Then, click on «Next.

– Several options will appear in the app for you to customize the radio 100%, when you finish, click on “Done”.

– Wait a few seconds for YouTube Music to create your space and give you access to it.

That’s all you have to do, it’s an easy and practical tutorial that will help you listen to music without stopping. It is important that you know that this function is not available on the desktop platform and we do not know if it will be added in the future.