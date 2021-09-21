How to have two WhatsApp Plus accounts on a cell phone

Did you know about this trick that will change your life? WhatsApp Plus It is one of those applications that has become popular in much of the world, even in certain territories it has beaten normal WhatsApp. Through it you can not only chat but access messages that self-destruct as soon as they are seen by your friends or simply schedule your notifications, etc.

Even in Whatsapp Plus You can activate the new themes or change the color of the entire platform so that it suits your style quite well. In addition to this, you have the possibility of being able to obtain the airplane mode so that none of your friends see you online.

But what happens if we want to use two WhatsApp Plus from two different accounts at the same time. Well, there is a simple method to clone it in case your mobile device does not have this function.

Remember that the use of WhatsApp Plus It can lead to your account being suspended by not using the original WhatsApp app, so it will depend on each user whether or not they want to download it.

HOW TO USE TWO WHATSAPP PLUS ACCOUNTS ON YOUR CELL PHONE

This trick will work even if you have updated WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone to the most recent version. You only have to download another third-party app if your cell phone is not Samsung, Xiaomi or Huawei:

The first thing will be to enter Google Play and there download the application Parallel Space .

. When you’ve downloaded it, you’ll need to open it.

Within the application you must choose the application you want to clone, in this case WhatsApp Plus.

At that moment a new WhatsApp Plus will be created for you within the platform.

Through this application you can clone the application you want, including WhatsApp Plus. (Photo: MAG)