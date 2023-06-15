How to have the backgrounds of iOS 17 on your Android phone

- Advertisement -

If Apple stands out for something, it is for that minimalist air that it gives to all its products and services. A rule that applies to absolutely everything. So if you want to give a more sophisticated touch to your smart , nothing how to install 17 wallpapers on your phone.

It may be that you have an iPhone that is not compatible with iOS 17, and therefore you will not be able to update to the latest version of the operating system of the bitten apple company.

Or it is likely that you have an phone and want to give it a more Apple touch, using the iOS 17 wallpapers. Well, through our colleagues at MovilZona we have been able to see that they are already available for download.

How to put the of iOS 17 on an Android

With each operating system update, Apple updates iPhone wallpapers. And with the arrival of iOS 17, it was not going to be an exception. So don’t hesitate to give your mobile phone a minimalist touch using these iPhone wallpapers on your Android.

To do this, all you have to do is download the iOS 17 Android wallpapers. The most notable are the 3D wallpaper in black and neon, or the dynamic screen of iOS 17.

enlarge photo

And if you have a phone with an AMOLED screen, bet on the red, purple and black background, as it will stand out better than ever. First, let’s see how to change wallpaper on Android.

Note that Depending on the model, some steps may vary, but in general terms you should do the following:

Touch and hold an empty part of the home screen. Don’t press an icon or widget. After a few seconds, a menu will open on the screen.

Tap on “Fondos de pantalla” or “Wallpapers” in the menu that appears. AND

Choose the image that you would like to use, in this case, the iOS 17 background that you like the most.

Crop the image to your liking and click Save.

It will then ask you if you want to change the wallpaper for the home screen, lock screen, or both.

The process is very simple and will not take you more than a few seconds. Finally, we leave you the links so you can download the iOS 17 wallpapers and use them on your Android.

3D Black and Neon Wallpaper

Purple With Dark Shades

Dynamic Wallpaper

Red, Violet, and Black

classic lighthouse

apple logo

japanese background

