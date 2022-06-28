How to have free WiFi anywhere in the world

- Advertisement -

When the summer season arrives, it is the time of year to take a little vacation and travel away from home, to places where you can have fun but where some home comforts may be lacking, including the Wi-Fi or, if applicable, if you travel abroad, the possibility of enjoying a data connection at reasonable prices.

Institutions and public bodies, venues and private businesses, provide free Wi-Fi connections, essential for tourists

Fortunately, in more and more places the free public Internet connection points. Sometimes by public initiative (by municipalities or other organizations, public transport…), on other occasions facilitated by private companies (hotels, bars, restaurants, shopping centers, gyms…).

Also called hotspot, these are free accesses to the Internet that may present some limitations to their use, such as a maximum duration of the connection, a restriction on the amount of information that can be downloaded or the speed of the connection itself. Sometimes it is a question of simply offering a basic connection that allows access to the Internet for simple tasks (instant messaging, email, web queries), especially in the hotspot public. There may also be the presence of content filters.

In private access points such as those of hotels, available for guests, it may be necessary to access using a password provided by the establishment itself, indicating the number of the room where the user is staying. In these cases there are usually fewer restrictions in terms of broadband, understanding that the connection can be used to access streaming platforms.

Others hotspot such as bars and restaurants can link free access to a drink so that a numerical code, a key and password or a QR code can be included in the ticket that facilitates the connection. In these cases it is also common that, along with the speed limitation, there may be a limitation on the duration of the time available for the connection.

It should be noted that you have to be extremely careful with connections to public WiFi networks, so certain tips should be put into practice to ensure that the privacy and security of the device with which you access said connection are protected.

Essential for those who are going to be away from home and do not want to spend a lot of money on more expensive connection plans abroad is to have applications that allow knowing the location of WiFi access pointsboth available for iOS and Android operating systems:

-Instabridge: Based on a growing community of users who share through this application the location of different WiFi networks as well as their access codes. More than a million available hotpots with your passwords conveniently updated, maintaining the connection automatically. The access points are located through the interactive map included in the app, being able to download in advance the location and information of the access points available at the destination.

-WiFi Map: In this case the app focuses on free hotspots available around the world. So in Europe alone it has information on 1.3 million hotspot freeof which more than 93,000 are located in Spain, and can be searched on the map or by a list of cities.

In each one it indicates the establishment and the location to which it corresponds as well as the name of the WiFi network to be able to select it from the mobile device. In addition WiFI Map has its own VPN to provide security to the connection.