How to have ChatGPT within Slack

ChatGPT is revolutionizing many sectors in just a few weeks of life, creating texts, giving advice, writing letters, contracts, academic papers… it’s quite a revolution, but at the moment its access is very limited to a web page.

That will change little by little, as well as its business model (at the moment everything is free). Now what we can see is that it has reached Slack, where it is possible to enjoy it as if it were a mentor within our work team.

This assistant in Slack is called Albus. like the wizard from Harry Potter. With Albus, we can access ChatGPT in Slack to ask him to write emails, document code, fix bugs, answer questions, and more.

Here we are no longer talking about a free option. They integrate ChatGPT into Slack in exchange for a monthly fee, although there is a 7-day free trial.

The goal is that we can ask Albus questions directly by sending a message to the app, add Albus to our public channels, and ask him questions with the /albus command, even in group DMs.

To try it, you don’t need to have a credit card, so if you want to try it, just go to springworks.in/albus/ and give it a try.

How ChatGPT can help us within the company

ChatGPT can be used as a virtual assistant to answer questions from employees about company procedures, employment policies, or any other information that may be needed to carry out their daily tasks. Furthermore, ChatGPT can also be used as a customer support tool to answer customer questions quickly and accurately, thus improving customer satisfaction and company image.

It is a powerful tool, although, like any tool, you need to set limits and have control over when and how to use it.