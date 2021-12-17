How to Google things you don’t know what they are called with the help of an Android mobile

Sometimes the word does not come to you or you directly have no idea what whatever you want to search for is called. In those moments, an Android mobile can be of great help to find something you don’t know what it’s called.

Although it is normal in Google to search for something by typing its name, there are other more appropriate ways to find unknown things with a photo, with the camera, listening or describing what little you know respect it. We tell you how to do it.

With a photo and Google Lens

What is the name of this doll? Google knows

If you don’t know what is in front of you, you can use Google Lens to use the google visual recognition. There are plenty of ways to open Google Lens, as it integrates with Google Photos, Google Chrome, and many camera apps, but if it’s more convenient for you, you can also download the Google Lens shortcut from Google Play.

After opening Google Lens, tap Search with the camera (if it is not already active) and point the camera at the object you want to recognize. Circles will be displayed with different objects that have been recognized, but you can press the magnifying glass button and tap on a specific part of the image to force recognition in that area.

Google Lens will not only help you to recognize objects in front of you, but you can also analyze photos that you have saved on your mobile. Generally it will help you to know the name of something unknown, and if you change to the Purchases tab, you can even see its price in stores.

Humming to find a song

What song is that that says na-na-nananana-nana-nana-na?

If you want to know what a song is called and it’s currently playing, then all you need is to use an application to recognize songs like Shazam. Yes the song only exists in fragments in your mind, then Shazam won’t help you too much.

In such a case it is worth using the Google Assistant song recognition, which was vastly improved last year to support rough hums. All you have to do is ask the Google Assistant “what song is this” and sing or, if you prefer, you can use the Sound Search widget, for faster access.

Writing what little you know

You may not have a picture or sound of whatever it is you want to search for, but you will still have a minimal idea of ​​what it is, even if it is approximate. As ridiculous as it is, put what you know on Google and there is a high probability that you will find the result you are looking for.

With more and more pages and information absorbed by the Google search engine, the search engine is becoming more and more capable of understanding what you have written and find snippets that explain what it is. It won’t always work for you, but it does work for you sometimes.

Asking Google

Finally, and closely related to the previous point, sometimes the easiest thing is ask google, without more. The search engine has prepared answers for most imaginable questions and, although in many cases the answer will not be exactly what you are looking for, it is possible that it will give you some clue that will refresh your memory or help you keep looking for that word that you are escapes.