How to go live on TikTok

Go live on TikTok It is the best way to socialize and connect with your audience on the Chinese social network. In fact, this is a resource that is widely used by tiktokers with the most followers and is recommended as part of the strategy to create a stable community on TikTok.

Through the TikTok Live function you can receive donations and use the space to attract more followers.

Before you start broadcasting live on TikTok, it is important that you know that you must be at least 16 years of age and have at least 1,000 followers. These are essential requirements to be able to do a Live on TikTok. That being said, below, you will learn how to start a live broadcast so that you can show all your talent and go viral on TikTok.

How to do a Live on TikTok

If you meet all the requirements required by the platform to broadcast live, then you can view the “Live” option. Now, you just have to follow these steps:

– Open the TikTok app and press the “+” button that you will find at the bottom of your screen.

– Now tap on the “Live” option, which is located in the lower left corner of your panel.

– Add a title for your stream. Make sure it’s engaging, relevant, and able to perfectly describe the content you want to spread.

– Set the most convenient privacy options for your transmission. You can choose to enable or disable comments, direct messages, and donations.

– Make sure you have a stable internet connection, as well as good lighting and sound. When everything is in order, you can press the “Go Live” button.

– During the transmission you will be able to have moderation tools, which will help you to silence or block inappropriate users.

– When you decide to end the broadcast, you just have to press the “X” button.

– Once the session is over, you will also be able to access a summary that will inform you of the number of likes, the number of viewers, comments and donations that the transmission has received.

– You can also take advantage of the possibility of saving the live video on your device and then sharing it on other social networks.

Finally, it is important that you pay attention to the last indication of this step by step, since the video of the broadcast will only remain available in your account for 90 days. After that period, you will not be able to download the material. Remember to be consistent with your transmissions, respect the rules of the platform and always try to offer quality content.