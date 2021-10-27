How to give blood as hospitals warn services down to a three-day supply

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has called on donors to make appointments to give blood as its national supply is down to just three days.

A combination of increased demand over the summer months and a decrease in donations as a result of Covid-19 has led to a significant reduction in supply across all blood groups.

IBTS has launched an urgent appeal to donors as supplies are extremely low.

Here is how you can give a blood donation:

Where to go in Dublin

There are clinics in Carpenterstown, Stillorgan, D’Olier Street and Balbriggan.

If you can’t find an upcoming clinic near you, you can still register your details, and a member of the local Donor Services team will contact you about upcoming clinics and answer any questions you have about giving blood.

Remember to make an appointment to attend a clinic

All clinics are now appointment slots based due to Covid-19. So make an appointment to ensure you are able to attend.







(Image: www.giveblood.ie)



Bring Photo ID

All Donors are asked to bring Photo ID. This helps maintain blood safety by verifying donor’s identity before donating.

The requirement for Donor ID is not mandatory yet but will become so in the near future to meet EU safety requirements.

Children on clinic

Due to Covid-19, only people who are donating are able to attend the clinics. This is to help facilitate social distancing and reduce the number of people attending at any one time so this means children are not allowed in the clinic.

Reduce your risk of fainting

Drinking plenty of cold, non-alcoholic fluids in the 24 hours prior to donating and eating savoury food and/or salty snacks the night before donation will greatly reduce the risk of fainting during or after donating.

In addition, it is urged that you eat something substantial in the three hours before your donation.

Allow enough time

Although a donation only takes approximately eight minutes, you will need to allow 60-90 minutes for the entire process, i.e. from the time you register to resting afterwards while enjoying refreshments.

Check your eligibility prior to attending the clinic

Unfortunately, not everybody can give blood. It is important that you are well and healthy when you donate blood. An illness or injury, however minor, may mean it is not safe to give your blood to a sick patient.

Certain medications can also be harmful to patients. Recent travel to foreign countries may also mean that you may not be eligible temporarily to donate.

You can take a quick two minute blood eligibility quiz on our website www.giveblood.ie which outlines the main reasons why someone might not be able to give blood.

For further details, see: www.giveblood.ie .

