How to get your username on YouTube

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

Google has started to enable a new feature for the channels of Youtube: the usernames. It is nothing more than a unique identifier for each profile, something that is common in other social networks such as Twitter or TikTok, among others.

Usernames will be unique to each channel and can be chosen at will as the new feature rolls out.

With this new functionality, each YouTube channel will include an “@name” that will serve to differentiate it from the rest and so that its contents are easily recorded.

Unlike a channel name, identifiers will be unique, allowing users to verify that they are interacting with or viewing the correct channel. Obtaining a username on YouTube is very simple, and this is the complete procedure to achieve it.

Can any YouTube channel have a username?

- Advertisement -

Yes, regardless of whether the channel belongs to a creator or a viewer, any YouTube channel may have its unrepeatable username. Access will be enabled to all people who use the platform and the barrier of 100 mandatory subscribers to obtain, for example, a personalized URL on YouTube, will be removed to give greater freedom. Also, the name will become the YouTube URL for the profile, making it easier for the community to find new content.

When to request the username from YouTube?

The names will be reaching all channels over the next few days. The user will receive a notification in YouTube Studio and by email when the feature is enabled on their channel.

For channels that have a custom URL, this will automatically become the username for the profile. Likewise, said name can be changed at will as long as the new desired nomenclature is available.

How to get your YouTube username if you haven’t received the notification?

To try to request your username on YouTube, if you have not received the notification email, you just have to go to youtube.com/handle from your computer or mobile.

If the option is enabled, you will be able to select “Choose username”. Then, it will be enough to write the desired name to know if it is enabled, if it is already in use, it must be changed to another that has not been registered. When the desired name has been chosen, you will have to click on “Confirm selection”.

If you do not have it enabled, a message will appear indicating that being able to choose your username on YouTube is an option that will be available to you soon.