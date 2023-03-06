How to get verified on TikTok and why it’s important

TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms today, and many users are looking for ways to stand out and legitimize their presence on the platform. One way to do this is to get verified, which is indicated by a blue check mark next to an account username. In this article, we’ll explore the requirements to get verified on TikTok, the benefits of doing so, and how to apply.

Who can get verified on TikTok?

Anyone can request verification on TikTok, but not all requests are approved. The platform looks for active, authentic, complete, notable, and safe accounts for verification. This means your account must be active and fully set up, including multi-factor authentication and a verified email. Additionally, your account must represent a real person or entity and cannot be a parody or fan account.

Why is it important to get verified on TikTok?

Getting verified on TikTok can provide several benefits. First, it indicates that your account is authentic and belongs to the person or entity it represents. This helps establish trust and credibility in the TikTok community. Also, verification can help increase engagement on your account and attract more followers.

How to request verification on TikTok

Requesting verification on TikTok is easy. Open the TikTok app, go to your profile and select “Settings & Privacy”. Then select “Account” and “Verification”. Follow the steps indicated to submit your application.

The platform will review your request and notify you of the result in a few days. You can also order it at this link in case the option does not exist on the menu.

Tips to Increase Your Chances of Getting Verified

To increase your chances of getting verified on TikTok, follow these tips:

Optimize your profile

Make sure your profile photo and bio are complete and up to date. Use keywords and hashtags relevant to your niche or industry to help your profile appear in search results. Adding a link to your website and other social media accounts can also help legitimize your online presence.

Interact with your followers

Authentic interaction with your followers is essential to building a presence on TikTok. Respond to comments and messages, and create content that your followers enjoy and find valuable. The more authentic the engagement you receive and offer, the more likely TikTok will verify your account.

Be patient

Verification on TikTok is not guaranteed, even if you meet the eligibility requirements and have an optimized profile. It may take several tries before your application is approved. TikTok receives thousands of verification requests every day, so please be patient and keep creating great content.

Can you miss verification on TikTok?

Yes, it is possible to lose verification on TikTok. The platform reserves the right to revoke verification at any time without notice, especially if the account changes ownership or repeatedly violates the TikTok Community Guidelines. If you change the username of a verified account without contacting support, the account will lose its verified status. However, if there are changes to your TikTok account and you lose your check mark, you can request it again in the future.

In short, getting verified on TikTok can be beneficial in increasing credibility and trust in your account, attracting more followers, and increasing engagement. Although it is not a guarantee, by following the above tips and meeting the eligibility requirements, you can improve your chances of getting verified. If you are granted verification, be sure to stay active, authentic, and following the community guidelines to avoid losing your verified status.