As the end of each year approaches, Spotify shares with its users a statistical summary of the most listened to artists, songs, and podcasts in that period.

This dynamic became a year-end tradition for the streaming service. However, through an external platform, it is possible to replicate this experience with up-to-date data.

Volt.fm, a permanent “Spotify Wrapped”

Through this free platform, it is possible to generate a permanently updated profile with the musical genres, artists and songs most listened to in the last period. Also, it is possible to review statistics that highlight the most “popular” and “dark” music of the recent personal repertoire, as well as other selections according to the date of origin and the duration of the songs listened to within different time ranges.

The top songs is one of the most complete sections of the profile, as it shows the 99 songs most listened to in the last year, the last semester or in the last four months. Those results can be exported as playlists, to be kept on Spotify.

These statistics can be kept private, as a personal monitoring tool, since within volt.fm it is possible to explore new music based on recommendations that are not only based on Spotify’s proposals, but also allow to know other public profiles present within this tool.

Despite this possibility, this tool provides a comfortable channel to share our Spotify music. Along with the possibility of choosing the statistics to be published, among the aforementioned alternatives, it is also possible to share a personalized selection of playlists. Also, as shown in the header image of this note, a username can be configured for volt.fm profiles and thus facilitate the ability to share and remember them.

Just as Spotify Wrapped, the annual summary referenced above, generates a series of graphs with the music highlighted there to publish on social networks, with volt.fm it is possible to generate general summaries, to share through the same route.

To use this service, it is necessary to enter the website from this platform and log in with the Spotify account that you want to link. After authorizing the application to access the account statistics, the profile will be enabled.

The volt.fm service is free, but through a paid plan it is possible to expand the aforementioned utilities with the integration of additional personalization and promotion tools, the automatic update of the playlists exported to Spotify and soon, links custom for playlists.