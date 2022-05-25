How to get the real skin tone in our photos with the new Google Photos

For those of you who are disappointed that your skin tones don’t show up accurately in photos, you’ll be pleased to hear that they will be able to correct them through Google Photos and the new Real Tone filterswhich as of today begins to be deployed on both Android and iOS and the web, according to the platform through his Twitter profile.

In this statement they state that these filters have been designed by professional image creators to work well on all skin toneswhere all you have to do is choose the most appropriate filter with your own style.



Now, when using any of the available Real Tone filters, they will add the label “Made with real tone” on the image itselfaccording to the shared capture.

It is likely that Each of the available filters also offer a number of granular settings that allow more precise control of your application.

It comes at an ideal time to put yourself to the test

This launch follows other previous movements to try to reflect the skin tone of each person as faithfully as possible. In this regard, Google’s Pixel 6 already came with camera settings to more accurately capture people’s skin tones.

In the past, Google I/O also presented an open source library called Monk Skin Tone Scale, which is intended to make Artificial Intelligence systems more capable of better interpreting skin tones and shadows.

At that precise moment, it was promised that this library would soon reach Google Photos to offer specialized filters, a promise that is beginning to be fulfilled, and for which we will only have to wait for it to become available in the accounts themselves to be able to use them.

It will be seen in practice if the results are promising, and even more so when in this approaching summer stage, users can offer different skin tones depending on the time they are exposed to the sun in their daily activities.

Image credit: Google