How to get the Master Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are very few instances of a Zelda game not including the Master Sword. Even in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which features dozens of weapons to find and fuse, this iconic sword was sure to be included somewhere. While Link begins the game with it, after Ganondorf damages it, it will be lost to you. Finding it is much more difficult than it was in Breath of the Wild, and will require a bit of work before you’re deemed worthy of wielding it. Here’s how you can reclaim the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to get the Master Sword

Unlike in Breath of the Wild, the Master Sword this time isn’t just tucked away in a hidden area. This time, the sword is mobile, making it that much harder to find.

Step 1: The optional step here is to start the associated quest by talking to the Deku Tree after cleansing Great Hyrule Forest, but it isn’t required. This does help quite a bit as it shows you the sword’s location on your map at all times.

- Advertisement -

Step 2: Either way, you need to find and reach the Light Dragon flying above Hyrule. Unlike other dragons, the Light Dragon is mostly white and gold and has a blue streak coming from its head.

Step 3: There are multiple methods to getting on top of the Light Dragon, but a simple and easy one is to fast-travel to the nearest Skyview Tower once you spot it, ride it up, and then paraglide to it.

Step 4: However you mount it, make your way to the head and approach the Master Sword lodged in the dragon.

Step 5: Instead of draining your health again, Link will need at least two full stamina wheels to finally dislodge the legendary blade. Hold the button long enough, and the sword is yours!

- Advertisement -

Just like Breath of the Wild, the Master Sword runs on energy, so once it gets damaged, simply wait for it to recharge itself.

Editors’ Recommendations



















- Advertisement -







