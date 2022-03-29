How to get the GTA Online promotion for PS5 totally free

GTA V is undoubtedly one of the most popular video games in the history of the sector, including of course its online version, commonly known as GTA Online or Grand Theft Auto Online.

And luckily for all fans of this title, Sony is running a promotion that allows you to get it totally free on PS5, so if this news is of interest to you, you can continue reading this article to find out how to get it.

This promotion, launched by Sony itself, aims to allow new PS5 users to have this title at zero cost for a limited period of time, since once this offer ends, the online mode of GTA V will have a price of 19.99 euros.

Once all these points have been clarified, those parameters requested by Sony must be commented on, which you must comply with in order to successfully achieve the promotion. Only there are three requirements in total, so we will tell you about them below.

First, apply during the period covered between March 15 and June 14, 2022, since from that date said title will become a payment. Second, you will have to have a PlayStation Plus subscription (it allows you to play the online mode of any video game on PS4 and PS5), since this offer is exclusive to that audience. Finally, you must obviously have a PS5, because the promotion is also unique to this console.

Now that you know what the requirements are, we can move on to the steps to get the game itself, which you can see in the following lines:

– Enter the PlayStation Store on your PS5.

– Writes Grand Theft Auto Online in the shop search bar.

– Access the video game file and download it.

As you may have noticed, the title will be totally free to download, although as we already mentioned, this will only be available until June 14. In addition to this, you should keep in mind that if you purchase the GTA V game for your PS5 during the aforementioned period of time, In that purchase you will also be included in the Online mode totally free.