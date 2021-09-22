How to get the best mobile productivity under Windows 11 with what’s new from HP

Within the segment of tablets focused on productivity, the new convertible tablet from HP will attract the attention of those who want to work with Windows 11 in full mobility.

And is that the new option that HP will put on sale next December stands out, on the one hand, for enable its 13MP rear camera to become a front camera with a simple twist thanks to its rotating system of up to 235 degrees, being the first time that a mechanism of this type is seen in a tablet, and in addition, of be able to stand on an accessory keyboard in both portrait and landscape mode.



And if that weren’t enough, it’s also about the first tablet to launch HP under Windows 11, the new version of Microsoft’s operating system that, as we know, its premiere will take place on November 5.

Going into details, the new HP 11 ″ Tablet PC will bring a 11 ″ IPS screen and 2K resolution (2,160 x 1,440p), capable of offering about 400 nits of brightness, and protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

To take notes, create sketches, among other options, Users can optionally use the Tilt Pen, the HP stylus with which it is compatible, and which must be purchased separately.

Already inside the device, HP equips it with the Intel Pentium N6000 processor along with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM at 2,133 MHz and 128 GB M.2 SSD, also having a microSD slot to achieve greater storage capacity.

In addition, it also has a 32.2 Wh battery and a 30W charger for it. Regarding wireless connectivity, this device bets on Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6.

This device will also have triple speaker and fingerprint sensor, which will be integrated into the power button. The whole, without the keyboard, will have a weight of 660 grams.

It will also come with Windows 11 Home S and will go on sale throughout the next month of December, at $ 499 just the device or at $ 599 if you want to also include the accessory keyboard. From here until its launch, its price will also be known in euros.

There is no doubt that it is an interesting option that also becomes an alternative to Microsoft’s own Surface Go. Without a doubt, it will give a lot to talk about, being an interesting device for those who want to work with the new Windows 11 from anywhere.

Image Credit: HP