How to get rid of duplicate contacts on Xiaomi phones step by step

If you have a phone XiaomiI’m sure you get a lot out of the character MIUI which includes on Android. Its options are quite numerous and, in addition, it now uses very few system resources -so almost all of them are positive things in development-. If you have duplicate contactswe tell you how to use this job to kill them.

Luckily, in the Asian company they have thought that this can happen to the most painted, and for this reason they have included a specific tool that allows you to delete published contacts (which are a real nuisance when reviewing the list to choose the person you want to call). Therefore, you do not have to resort to a third-party application and, as you will see, the process is as simple It won’t take you long to complete it.

This is how duplicate contacts are eliminated in the XiaomYo

We are going to show you the process that must be used in the latest versions of MIUI (at least in the last four), to be able to do this and have everything perfectly organized on the Xiaomi phone you have. It is important that you are clear that you will not lose any contact you have in the terminal and, furthermore, that the operating system you use on the computer is not in danger. These are the steps you must perform:

Once you are on the desktop of your device, look for the Contacts application that you must have installed (otherwise, you can always resort to downloading Google’s own application from the Play Store, which is most efficient and useful).

At the bottom of the screen you will see an option called Combine and correct. It is the one you have to use and, therefore, click on it to access the options offered by this tool.

You will see several options appear on a new screen. The first is the one you have to use, which has the same name as the section you have accessed: Combine and correct. A window is displayed in which you must click on Merge duplicate contacts. This triggers the search and change process.

Have some patience for everything to finish (it is possible that a specific question may appear) and, then, you will be finished.

Everything is very simple and without you having to intervene, which is always quite positive. From this moment you have everything perfectly organized and, in addition, you should know that there is no problem for you to carry out this process regularly in case there is a problem in your Xiaomi with duplicate contacts.

