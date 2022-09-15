How to get on Facebook that nobody knows that you are connected

- Advertisement -

There may be times when you want to access and no one knows about it. In this way, you will not be disturbed, something that you will surely want many times. To achieve this, what you have to do is not appear as active on the social network, something that we show you how to achieve quickly and safely. The truth is that from the company they have thought about this, and for this reason there are several ways in which you can proceed to not appear online when you are on Facebook. Among them, we believe that the most effective is the one carried out using the Facebook application. It is important that, when you finish the process, no one will know that you are both in the app and in the messaging that the social network has. Come on, you’ll go completely unnoticed. This way no one active on Facebook will see you. You won’t find any complications when it comes to ensuring that they don’t see you connected on the social network we’re talking about. In addition, this does not have any risk, since what you are going to use are official options from Facebook itself, so everything is perfectly controlled. The steps to perform are the ones shown below (and always using the app that exists for iOS or Android): Open the application on your phone or tablet as usual and, once you are on the initial screen, you must Click on the icon with three lines at the top right on Android or at the bottom on the same side on iOS. The next step is to choose the one called Settings and privacy from the options you see on the screen. On the next screen, click Settings. Now locate the section called Active Status and you have to deselect the option Show when active in the corresponding slider. A confirmation window appears that you have to Accept. Once you do this, you are done and no one will know that they are on Facebook unless you indicate this yourself. This is how it is completely possible to go unnoticed when you are on the Facebook social network, since the company itself offers everything you need for it. Of course, it should be something a little more intuitive to find this, because there are too many menus to navigate to achieve it. Obviously, if you wish, you can change the configuration that you have established at the time you consider appropriate. >