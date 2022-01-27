How to get notified when a Live starts on Instagram

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Last week Instagram launched a feature that allows users to highlight information about the topic, date and time of a scheduled Direct on their profiles. With this tool activated, the followers of a instagramer it will be easier for them to sign up for the scheduled Direct Shows and don’t forget about them.

Instagram has introduced a function that allows you to receive reminders of the Direct ones you sign up for

That is if, for the moment, Instagram will only show information on the Direct closest to its broadcast on the profile. The social network is working so that, in the future, reminders can be scheduled for more events.

Until now, if a user wanted to remind his followers of the scheduled Direct I had to make a post in your feed with all the information. This new tool allows this information to be disseminated in a much simpler and more visible way and without the need to publish in the feed. In addition, your followers can sign up for these reminders to receive notifications of the Direct and not miss it when the date arrives.

How to be notified of the broadcast of a Direct on Instagram

Here we explain how you can subscribe to these reminders so that you do not miss any of the Live shows of your favorite content creators:

-Direct scheduled: First of all, you need to open your Instagram account. Once inside, look for the profile that will broadcast the Direct whose reminder you want to sign up for. As we have already explained above, the Direct in question has to be already scheduled and be close to its broadcast for this function to be available.

-Direct: When entering the profile of that user, you will see a strip at the top, just above his biography, with the different scheduled live streams. Of all the ones you have on the agenda, you must click on the one from which you want to receive reminder notifications.

– «Remind me»: When you click on one of the direct, you will see that a new window opens. It specifies the title of the event, the date and the time. Now you just have to click on the sign that says “Remind me”.

