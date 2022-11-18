How to get new emojis on Android

- Advertisement -

Despite the fact that Google launched 31 new emojis, the truth is that it is never enough. The variety of emoji that exists is immense and users are always looking for more to accurately express their emotions through mobile. The good news is that there are several methods to get unique emojis, and you can even create them in a personalized way.

Emoticons have the ability to make chats more vibrant and entertaining.

The emojis are updated with the passage of time, so people constantly go for more and better expressions. Currently, there are different platforms that make it possible to add new emoticons to Android. Here we will say which are the best of the moment.

– Use a font editor: It is no secret to anyone that iOS has better emojis than Android. So, to get hold of the Apple emoticons, all you have to do is use a font editor like zFont. An app that is available on the Google Play Store.

– Emoji Kitchen: It just might be the best emoji tool today. Emoji Kitchen is a native Gboard app that makes it easy to get new designs. You just have to open the preferred messaging application, enter one of the contacts and touch in the text bar to start writing. Then, you will have to click on the emoji-shaped icon that is on the keyboard and select an emoticon so that Emoji Kitchen is activated and shows all the available designs.

– Create a custom emoji: to bring unique things to life, it is best to make a personalized emoji, the best app for this task is Bitmoji, it has a huge library of designs that allow you to give free rein to your imagination. In addition, it also has hundreds of fun stickers.

– Download a new keyboard: There are many emoticon keyboards available on Google play store. The most efficient right now is Emoji Keyboard, it has an icon dictionary so that the person can search for the reaction they have in mind in a matter of seconds.

– Update to the latest version of Android: each update brings with it new things. For example, Android 13 redesigned more than 2,000 smileys to look different and fresh. Therefore, it is important to have a mobile with the latest Android platform.