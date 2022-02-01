Search here...
How to get more privacy and security in iOS with the new Google One

By: Brian Adam

News regarding the VPN (Virtual Private Network) service that Google provides to Google One subscribers in its pricing option Premiumfrom which a storage space of from 2 TB is also offered, since this service brings new functions that make it easier to use, but most importantly, it is beginning to reach more markets, and it is also beginning to be available for mobile phone users under iOS.

On this last point, Google fulfills the promise made in October 2020 about the arrival of the VPN service for iOS users.

Pinterest exceeds 459 million users

Like Android users, mobile users under iOS will be able to share their Google One plan and the VPN with up to five members of their family at no additional cost, according to their statement.

And just like Apple with Private Relay, available on all iCloud paid plans, and unlike many VPNs on the market, Google One VPN users won’t have an IP address from another country, they’ll just keep their IP and traffic from another country. private way.

Reaching more markets

Regarding its deployment in other markets, from now on it will be available in 18 markets in total, including Spain:

Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States

And more features on Android

New features are coming to Android users that make using Google One easier. These are Safe Disconnect: to use the Internet only when the VPN is activated; App Bypass – Allows you to choose some apps to use a standard connection instead of the VPN; and Muted: which allows you to temporarily turn off the VPN service.

Regarding the privacy and security of their VPN service, they point out that:

Samsung to expand its headphone offering with Galaxy Buds2

Our systems have advanced security built in to help ensure that no one uses the VPN to link your online activity to your identity. Our client libraries are also open source and our end-to-end systems have been independently audited. Our VPN is fully certified by the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt) and has passed the eight ioXt security principles

Lastly, they promise to bring new features and security benefits to Google One premium plans.

More information: Google

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

