How to get Media Player for Windows 11?

When it comes to listening to music or watching videos on Windows natively, Windows Media Player is the application that immediately comes to mind. This solution was present until Windows 7, to later be replaced by Groove Music. However, the latter has not had the necessary reception, losing ground to options such as VLC. However, you should know that Media Player for Windows 11 is already available and here we tell you how you can get it.

If you want to get rid of Groove Music and try Microsoft’s news about its player, then follow the steps below.

Steps to get Media Player for Windows 11

From Microsoft they are aware of the little reception that Groove Music has had in all the versions of Windows where it has been implemented. For this reason, working on a new version of the player was a pending task, which they are now fulfilling. However, Media Player for Windows 11 is currently only available in the Insiders program. Despite this, the good news is that there is a way to get hold of the player without being in the test program.

In that sense, if you want to obtain the Media Player for Windows, we must comply with a previous step and that is to review the compilation that we use. To do this, open the Settings with Windows + I, go to System and then go to About. If the build number is 22000,346 or higher, keep going.

The steps to install are as follows:

Login in this link.

Insert this link in the field shown on the page: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/p/groove-music/9wzdncrfj3pt

Click on the drop-down menu on the right and select Fast.

Click on the check button on the right side and you will go to a new page.

Press Ctrl + F and paste the following to find the installer: Microsoft.ZuneMusic_11.2111.54.0_neutral_ ~ _8wekyb3d8bbwe.msixbundle

Download the file, run it on your computer and follow the installation instructions.

At the end of the process, the new player will launch automatically. It should be noted that the installation of Media Player for Windows 11 will involve the elimination of Groove Music. Also noteworthy is the fact that it is a trial version and could have some bugs in its operation.