How to get information from a mobile with a broken screen

There is always the possibility that our mobile suffers a blow and the screen does not hold long enough, and that is a reality that we must acceptso you should always be very careful in this regard.

And if at this moment you find yourself in the situation where your Android mobile has dropped and you are afraid of losing the information that is insidebreathe and pay attention to what we will tell you next.

If you get to have information on the SD card, here what you have to do is simply extract it and insert it into a computer to retrieve the data in question. This turns out to be quite easy, although things do change a bit when it comes to data that is inside the mobile, in its internal storage.

Now, fortunately there is a remedy for this problem, as long as the hardware of your mobile is intact and only the screen has been broken, without affecting other things internal to the device. If this turns out to be the case, let us tell you what you can do to fix the issue.

What to do to get the information from the mobile that has a broken screen

In case your mobile only has a broken screen, you can try to use a TV or PC monitor as a bridge to control it from there. Of course, keep in mind that not all mobiles are capable of support video output via USB-Csince many low-end terminals still use a USB 2.1.

For reasons of obvious evolution, it is the mid-range and high-end Android phones and tablets that are generally capable of supporting this task. Here it should be noted that if your mobile is not compatibleunfortunately you will not be able to do anything more than send the mobile to be repaired and have a technician extract the information.

So assuming your device has that support and is compatible, you’ll need to get an HDMI cable and a multi-port USB-C Dongle adapterin addition to a mouse, a keyboard in case, since the mobile screen is broken.

once you have all the materialsyou will have to do the following, so pay attention:

– Connect the USB-C cable of the adapter to the mobile with the broken screen in question.

– Now connect one end of the HDMI cable to the adapter and use the other end on the external display you use, such as a PC monitor or a TV.

– Unlock the device now, copy the files you need and send them to your trusted cloud service, such as Google Drive or Dropbox. You can also simply transfer the files to a USB stick, which you can plug into the adapter.