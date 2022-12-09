How to get help from Facebook if you have a problem with your account

- Advertisement -

From time to time you may have a problem with your Facebook account. Either due to a malfunction or the relationship you have with other users, it may be that you need to contact the social network and you don’t know exactly how to do it. We are going to show you different options that you can use and all of them are very accessible. Leaving aside the phone, which is not exactly the most effective option today. There are different ways you can contact Facebook in case you have a problem. With all of them, in one way or another, you will end up finding the solution to the problem you have and, furthermore, in a quite personalized way. The truth is that it must be said that the technical support offered by the company is better than expected, but it must be borne in mind that the number of queries that are resolved throughout the day are many… so it is possible that the attention is not instant. Options to contact Facebook if you have a problem One of the possibilities that exist is to use one of the emails that the company has enabled for users to contact them. There are quite a few, it must be said, but we are going to indicate the three that we believe are the most appropriate so that you have the answer as soon as possible: [email protected]: this is the one that offers support in [email protected] com: here you can communicate if you receive content in your account that violates the rules of conduct of [email protected]: you can inform the social network of content that is suspected of phishing. Other options for contacting the social network If the aforementioned does not solve the problem or they take longer to connect with you, we are going to show you two more possibilities that can speed things up. The first is to use, curiously, Twitter to contact Facebook. In this case, what you have to do with your account is write indicating that you have a message (and if you feel like the problem, be careful that other users can see this) and then add these identifiers: @Meta; @FacebookApp; and also @Messenger. This is quite effective. Finally, you can always use the section that exists in the Facebook applications to contact them. You simply have to access the Help and support option. You will find a good list of different guides that can solve what is happening to you. If this isn’t enough, you can always send from the Help Center to send a notification with the problem you’re having. >