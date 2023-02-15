5G News
How to Get First Bet On Caesars This Week

How to Get First Bet On Caesars This Week

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
1676423142 caesars nba promo.jpg
$1,250 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK (NOT MD, OH)

$1,500 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS OHIO

$1,500 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS MARYLAND

Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

New users can activate the Caesars NBA promo in their state by signing up via the links on this page. This will either unlock a $1,500 bet on Caesars in Ohio and Maryland or a $1,250 bet on Caesars in other states.

There are quite a few NBA games on the docket this week. Even though the week is shortened a bit in terms of regular season games due to the NBA All-Star Weekend, there are plenty of choices to wager on.

Register with promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for a $1,500 bet on Caesars and more. Players in Ohio can sign up with promo code NEWSWEEK1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars, while Marylanders can register with promo code NEWSWEEKPICS for a $1,500 bet of their own.

Caesars NBA promo
The newest Caesars NBA promo gives new users who sign up a $1,250 or $1,500 bet on Caesars this week depending on their state.
Craig Dudek, XLMedia

Caesars NBA Promo Offers $1,250 or $1,500 Bet On Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook has the largest first bet offer in the industry for prospective bettors to take advantage of. In most states, this includes a $1,250 first bet on Caesars, as well as 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for you to redeem for hotel stays and more. In Ohio and Maryland, the offer is a $1,500 first bet on Caesars.

If you were to wager $1,100 on the Brooklyn Nets to win at home against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, you would either win a cash profit and get your bet back or Caesars would issue a bet credit of $1,100. This bet credit, which only conveys with a loss, can then be used on another game in the NBA or any other sports league.

Daily Odds Boosts for the NBA

All new and existing Caesars Sportsbook users can take advantage of some excellent odds boosts for this week’s NBA action. Here are some of the top offers available for Tuesday night’s NBA games:

  • Paolo Banchero over 19.5 points and over 9.5 rebounds (+500)
  • Deandre Ayton and Domantas Sabonis each over 13.5 rebounds (+500)
  • Bucks, Suns, Clippers and Wizards all win (+575)
  • Chris Paul over 19.5 points and Keegan Murray over 2.5 made three-pointers (+600)
  • De’Aaron Fox, Devin Booker and Damian Lillard each over 29.5 points (+750)

Sign Up for This Caesars NBA Promo

In order to get your first bet on Caesars, you’ll need to sign up for an account and make an initial deposit. Follow our step-by-step guide to get in on the action today:

  • Sign up with Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL
  • If you’re in Ohio, register with promo code NEWSWEEK1BET
  • Activate the $1,500 offer in Maryland with promo code NEWSWEEKPICS
  • Complete the required information sections
  • Make your first cash deposit
  • Wager up to $1,250 or $1,500 depending on your state

If your first cash bet wins, you’ll earn a profit and your bet back. If it loses, Caesars will issue a bet credit to your account to use on another game.

Sign up with promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for a $1,500 bet on Caesars and more. Bettors in Ohio can register with promo code NEWSWEEK1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars, while Maryland players can sign up with promo code NEWSWEEKPICS for a $1,500 bet of their own.

Caesars Ohio
$1,500
BET ON CAESARS


OH only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator’s terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More like this

