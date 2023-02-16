How to get everyone to use an iPhone by turning on AssistiveTouch

- Advertisement -

enjoy the iPhone, one of the best smartphones out there In today’s market, it shouldn’t be limiting for anyone. If you need some modifications to be able to use it and get all the good that the Apple phone offers, we will tell you how activate an accessibility solution which is excellent.

By making use of AssistiveTouch, which is the name of the function we are talking about, many of the actions that are carried out with the iPhone become something simple for those who have some physical or motor limitation. In this way, with a great comfort you can from adjust the volume of the phone: make gestures to execute actions with your fingers; and it is even possible to restart the computer. Therefore, we speak of an option that results from great help for everyone to enjoy Apple iOS operating system.

So you can activate AssistiveTouch on iPhones

If you want to experience how the tool integrated into the smartphones of the bitten apple company works, we will show you the steps you have to give to get it activated -and, in this way, get anyone to use an iPhone-. These are the actions you have to perform in the operating system:

Open the phone Settings as usual, an example of action for this is to click on the gear icon that is among the applications that you have installed.

On the screen you see on the iPhone, scroll until you find a section called Accessibility. In this is the tool we are talking about. Now, locate the AssistiveTouch option. You must activate it through the slider that you will see on the screen that you enter when you click on it.

Pexels

Confirm that you have performed the action correctly, checking that the color of the slider is green, and that it is not grey. If so, you have completed the process well.

You have finished and, from this moment, you will see a floating menu that is the one that shows you the options that from now on you can carry out on the phone in a simpler and more extensive way.

This is all you have to do. But yes, he floating menu is possible to configure so that it does exactly what you want. So, for example, tap on an action and using the ‘+’ or ‘-‘ icon you can change the way it is executed. And, you even have the possibility of varying the number of options that are seen in the menu itself or creating a new gesture that adapts to the needs you have on the iPhone.

