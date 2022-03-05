How to get better music recommendations on YouTube Music

YouTube is one of the most used digital platforms in the world, being without a doubt in the highest top. And as a result of this massive traffic of people, various improvements have been made to the recommendation algorithm.

This is something that of course has been applied to the YouTube Music service, that if you’re currently using it, you must have a lot of constant suggestions. However, what do you do when those recommendations are not good or are not in line with the content you usually listen to?

This doubt is more widespread than we think, and it is clear that you do not want music from superheroes or Disney to come out to the little ones in the house for your music recommendations on YouTube Music. By this it is meant that simply you can generate an alternate account and adapt it to their needs, and all without interrupting the reproductions of your account.

For this reason, if you’re considering learning how to improve those recommendations so you can find the best content for you, you can carefully follow the following tricks to clear all the chaos in the account.

Try to listen to as much new music as you can

Perhaps this is one of the most obvious recommendations possible, but also one of the most effective and safest: listen to new music from the genres you like. By doing this more often and exploring the new songs that are shown to you, even if they are not that many, you will be able to get the type of content you are looking for sooner rather than later.

Keep YouTube history clean

One of the main factors why you are shown one or another recommendation is clearly due to what you usually see in a general way. This means that if you usually listen to jazz music, but your little nephews use your account to listen to their favorite music, both contents will be collected by the platform and will start recommending more songs from these categories.

That said, it is important that you dedicate yourself to doing cleaning work from time to time to your YouTube history, with the very objective of showing you more material of the style you are looking for.

You must bear in mind that when deleting the history, YouTube will only have as a reference to those who are your favorite artists, your music library and just a handful of other information.

pause your history

To precisely avoid the fact of constantly purging your YouTube history and deleting videos, there is a perfect tool that can be used to pause the history when you don’t want certain music to go into those files. It is more than functional and you can activate the function in the following way:

– Within YouTube Music, click on your profile picture in the upper right corner.

– Click on Setting and then scroll down until you find the option History and privacy.

– Click on the tabs Pause watch history and Pause search history.