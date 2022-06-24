How to get a refund from the Apple App Store

- Advertisement -

Buying on the Internet is something routine in our day to day, it is an intuitive procedure and, in general, safe because returns have never been a problem. For example, companies like Google Flights refund money for flights that change in price, all in order to make life easier for their customers.

If you made a wrong purchase on the App Store, you can easily request a refund.

Obviously, not all refunds are so comfortable and you won’t know how to request them, so today we will tell you how you can get one in the Apple App Store.

Next, we will explain what you have to do to get the refund without any complications. It is a fast, safe and legal procedure, so you have nothing to worry about. Just follow the step by step and that will be it.

How to request a refund from the Apple App Store?

– First of all, you will have to go to the following portal: https://reportaproblem.apple.com/. There you will be asked to sign in to your iCloud account. A window will open, display the menu and click on “Request a refund”. Now select “Next”.

– Being in the new section, indicate the reason for your refund request. In case you don’t want to say anything, choose “Other”.

– A list of recent transactions will open, choose the one you want to receive the refund, then click on “Submit”. Apple will respond to your request within 48 hours.

When can’t you ask for a refund?

– If when buying the app they tell you that you cannot demand a refund of the money.

– When you request a refund for an e-book after a certain amount of time has passed.

– You cannot request a refund of the money months after playing a game.

– In the case of having a long history of refunds, it is likely that the Apple App Store will prevent you from continuing to demand your money back.