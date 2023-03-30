how to get 12,000 followers on twitter without doing anything

In recent years, automation and the use of artificial intelligence have revolutionized the way people manage their social media accounts. But is it possible to have a Twitter account with thousands of followers completely automated and using AI ? A user reveals step by step how to achieve it effortlessly.

Most of us have a Twitter account, with several years behind it and with a regular following. Gone are the follow for follow or account recommendations on Fridays. With the advent of payment accounts, it will be increasingly complicated increase followers and generate views. Unless we have the help of artificial intelligence. Carlos Sánchez (@chocotuits) has revealed how he managed to reach 12,000 followers without human effort. From 0 to 12,000 followers carlos sanchez @chocotuits Is it possible to have a fully automated twitter account with ~12K followers and using #AI? I'll tell you how I got it. https://t.co/Vd8ULmrVj3 March 30, 2023 • 07:44

Carlos tells that, in 2015, he and a friend launched http://beachboyslegacy.com, a website about the Beach Boys along with the account @beachboyslegacy, initially designed to bring traffic to the web. They were manually publishing content for several years in which the project never monetized as expected. So in 2021 they considered abandoning it or finding a way to spend much less time on it. carlos sanchez @chocotuits The content we were posting consisted mostly of anniversaries and trivia about the band, so we decided to try scheduling regular tweets with @IFTTT. March 30, 2023 • 07:44

As the content of the web only consisted of curiosities, anecdotes and events of the group, they thought of programming the tweets with IFTTT. It gave them good results and they reached the 1,500 followers in a year. carlos sanchez @chocotuits The experiment gave good results. There was no drop in interactions or growth rate, which was around 1,500 followers per year. March 30, 2023 • 07:44

Automation allows you to generate content automatically, without the need for human intervention. In this case, the Twitter account has more than 1,400 tweets that are repeated annually. Although they only publish 4 tweets a day, this strategy has allowed them to increase their audience. However, prior to using automation, they had difficulties having to create the content manually.

carlos sanchez @chocotuits Today we have +1400 automated tweets that are repeated annually, an average of 4 per day. The main problem with this system is that we had to keep publishing any news or current information by hand. Until the AI ​​has arrived to solve it. March 30, 2023 • 07:44

With the recent IFTTT update, the integration of Artificial Intelligence is more present than ever.

carlos sanchez @chocotuits A few days ago @IFTTT announced #AI automations and we immediately saw a possible solution to our problem. March 30, 2023 • 07:44

From four daily tweets with own content, now the account goes to comment and link news automaticallyand with related content.

carlos sanchez @chocotuits If what they announced was true, our account could comment and link news 100% automatically, without any human intervention. https://t.co/dkmxu4a0yI March 30, 2023 • 07:44

AI Integration

If you also want to automate tweets to increase your followers effortlessly, pay close attention to Carlos’ steps! The first thing he recommends is to have a feed with news about the content that we want to publish on our Twitter. In his case it was from the Beach Boys.

carlos sanchez @chocotuits The first thing we needed was an RSS feed with news about the Beach Boys. This Google News topic seemed like the perfect source because it is updated daily and apparently no false positives creep in: https://t.co/AEMUTYD4j0 March 30, 2023 • 07:44

Then we’ll go to ChatGPT to ask how to generate a feed with the above URL. Several options may appear, although Carlos chose fetchrss.com.

carlos sanchez @chocotuits The next thing was to ask ChatGPT how to generate an RSS feed from the above URL. He suggested several services, including https://t.co/oKzwJrxn5K, which offers a free plan that worked for us. March 30, 2023 • 07:44

With the feed created, he went back to IFTTT and set up the automation in just 20 seconds.

carlos sanchez @chocotuits With the RSS feed created, all I had to do was go to @IFTTT to program the automation, which took us about 20 seconds. https://t.co/KcrK26AvUn March 30, 2023 • 07:44

IFTTT allows the tweet personalization, so that it does not look like a robot, or is addressed to a closer audience. If our followers are more formal, we will use a different type of language than if we have a fun audience.

carlos sanchez @chocotuits One very cool thing is that IFTTT allows you to choose the tone of the tweets among all these options. https://t.co/b4xqHgEUxi March 30, 2023 • 07:44

All that remains is to wait for the first piece of news to appear automatically in the feed in order to verify that it works correctly.

carlos sanchez @chocotuits Now all we had to do was wait for a new piece of news to appear in the RSS feed to see if all this really worked. The result? March 30, 2023 • 07:44

It can be seen, with real examples, that the account works autonomous and automatic way. So it can ease the work and responsibility in some cases.

carlos sanchez @chocotuits Example of one of the tweets generated and published 100% automatically, without human intervention https://t.co/lfUFcgcHQm March 30, 2023 • 07:44

In addition, as we can see, it personalizes all tweets with icons and use hashtags related to the theme. He even mentions the website that publishes the news that he shares, in case there is any interaction and that increases the followers.