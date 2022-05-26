How to gain space on iPhone by emptying the browser cache

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Apple mobile devices may have many virtues but the possibilities of expand your memory they are not among them. This is why for users of iPhone smartphones and iPad tablets it will be convenient to maintain the habit of, for example, lighten the cache of your browsers.

Safari or Chrome cache information on previously visited pages to speed up Web browsing

In the case of Apple’s Safari browser and Google’s Chrome browser, there are two procedures that allow the cache to be emptied, where information from web pages already visited is stored. Through this procedure, browsing the Internet is lightened but paying the price of occupying storage space that, over time, can compromise the limited capacity of Apple mobile devices, which do not have the possibility of external expansion through memory cards.

The drawback of clearing the cache is that, when delete browsing historycookies that really facilitate the experience when consulting and visiting different online sites are also lost, which may require resetting preferences and in some cases re-entering user passwords.

To check the effectiveness of cleaning the cache, it is recommended to first check the amount of free memory available on the device and do it again at the end of the process. In some cases, clearing the cache will free up substantial memory space, but if the iPhone or iPad still has little available storage space, other solutions will have to be resorted to, such as deleting content in the “Other” folder.

How to clear Safari cache on iPhone

In the case of the Safari browser, the procedure to empty the cache is as follows:

-To access to “Settings”.

-Seek the Safari app.

-Get in and get to the bottom of the menu, where the option “Clear history and data” appears.

-To select this option and confirm by pressing the red button that indicates «Clear history and data».

How to clear Chrome cache on iPhone

To repeat this action with the Chrome browser, the following procedure must be followed:

-To access to the Chrome app.

-Press on the icon with the three horizontal points located in the lower right corner.

-To go to the “Settings” menu.

-Get in to the “Privacy” section.

-Press about the “Clear browsing data” option

Google Chrome offers some options to define the type of deletion of information contained in the cache, unlike Safari that deletes it completely. Some of these Chrome options include selecting a date from which you want to erase all information (“Time”, with options such as “Last hour” or “Since always”).

It can also be selected whether to selectively delete “Cached files and images” or “Cookies and site data”.

