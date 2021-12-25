How to gain more followers on Onlyfans

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Magic does not exist in any social network, not even in Onlyfans, where we might think that it can be easy to increase the number of followers for a certain type of account. As in any social network, the key to get more followers on Onlyfans is in create content that adds value, that differentiate us from the rest and do it constantly.

Onlyfans has some interesting native tools to grow the number of followers, such as “Shoutouts” or collaborations between creators.

Actually, there are many ways to get more followers on Onlyfans and, incidentally, improve the reach of our publications. To do this, it just takes a little time and effort to create a solid strategy with which to meet our fan goals.

For those who are looking for ideas to improve their Onlyfans follower count, here are some tips:

-Links in social networks: One of the best ways to grow your social media following is to have a “cross-channel” strategy. To do this, we must bring traffic from other social networks and channels to our Onlyfans profile. In this case, we must be especially careful, since the platforms recognize the links to Onlyfans and block them, to avoid this censorship we must always use pages such as “allmylinks.com” or “linktree”.

-Mentions: Onlyfans has a dynamic called “shoutout” in which a creator publishes content and informs other creators (with a large fan base) to go and see them, subscribe if they want and promote it.

-Collaborations: Collaborations on Onlyfans are a highly regarded type of content. Not only does it add value to both accounts, but it is possible to gain new followers. For this type of content to work, we must look for accounts with content from the same niche as ours and whose followers are similar.

-Reddit: Reddit has large user communities and many subreddits dedicated to Onlyfans. A good way to promote our Onlyfans channel is to search for subreddits in our niche and publish content (not the full content, but some censored or promotional content) that grabs the attention of users and leads them to our channel. In this sense, there are subreddits dedicated exclusively to promoting Onlyfans channels, which can be of great help.

-Variety of content: Onlyfans offers tools to create different types of content. In this sense, it is possible to publish videos, photographs, but also make live broadcasts or create exclusive content. In this sense, we must take advantage of all formats and create different types of content.

