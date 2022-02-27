How to gain followers on Instagram

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Increasing the number of followers of our Instagram account can help us grow our brandimprove sales or create a much broader network of relationships, so that it is easier to get more customers for our company.

Getting quality followers is one of the best ways to improve your brand’s visibility and performance on Instagram.

In this way, to help all those who want to build their follower base on Instagram, we are going to offer a series of tips on how we can gain more followers:

-Quality Followers: Although it seems that it goes against what we want, not just any follower will do us: fake followers are not needed, so buying followers is not a recommended practice. On the contrary, we need to grow our number of followers organically, since any followers who are not interested in our content will not interact with it and, therefore, its value will be zero.

-Why follow you? Instead of having a simple bio, where we show our credentials or value proposition, it is much better to offer users a reason to follow us. For example, we can indicate that they follow us to get advice on a specific topic.

-Choose the correct name: The name is the first thing that users will see, therefore, we must use the name of our company or the same username that we use in other social networks. In this way, we make sure that our account is easy to remember, find and recognize.

-Use the links well: Instagram is very picky about links, as it only allows you to put a single link in your bio. To make the most of this space we can change the link every two or three weeks, or use tools like Linktree that allows us to include several links to different platforms such as social networks or our website.

-Company profile: The Instagram company profile offers access to certain features such as analytics with which to know who our followers are, as well as how our content works.

-Take advantage of all formats: Instagram offers a wide variety of content formats, from regular feed posts, to Stories, carousels, and now Reels as well. Each format is more suitable for a type of content, so it is convenient to understand what content we should use at each moment.

-Post constantly: This is a very basic tip that can be applied to any social network. Posting content constantly will allow more users to discover us and also improves our content for the Instagram algorithm.

-Entertainment content: In addition to constantly publishing, we have to publish content that is attractive to the user. To do this, it must be fun, entertaining or informative. Be that as it may, the content must connect with our audience if we want users to be hooked on our profile.

-Develop a style: Instagram is a visual-based network, so design is very important. We have to choose a style that suits our objectives and also the style of our company, in this way, it will be very easy for users to recognize us and know what they are going to find.

-Write good texts: Although the central idea of ​​Instagram is the images, we cannot leave aside the texts, since the platform offers us a space for up to 2000 characters. This means that it also rewards good texts. We must be able to develop an attractive message that reaches our followers, for them we must use ingenuity, humor or inspiration.

-SEO on Instagram: On Instagram we can also use SEO to improve our positioning. In this sense, we can use the keywords to find the most popular hashtags, as well as add an “Alt Text” to the images or our location so that our content appears in local searches.

-Hashtags: Use the hashtags correctly. In this sense, we have to carry out a study of keywords and find several types of tags; from the most general to the most specific. Once done, we have to know how to combine the different types of tags to position our content.

-Contests on Instagram: Contests are one of the best ways to increase our followers. However, we have to be very careful when organizing contests and not mislead users. Both the draw and the rules must be as transparent as possible and the prize must be attractive to users and the people who follow us.

