How to fully use Gmail without an Internet connection

The mail service has become one of the most important that exist today. And this is logical, since it offers a large number of functions to manage emails and, in addition, all this for free. Well, now, thanks to a new tool called Google Support, it increases its functionality. We tell you what it is. Specifically, what is now offered to those who use Gmail is the possibility of managing their mail without having to have an . This is a historical demand that people who have opted for the Google service have, and now the Mountain View company is responding. This way, if you go offline you can read, reply or search for the messages you have. What you have to accomplish to get this in Gmail The function right now works well in the web version that exists of the mail service, especially if Google’s Chrome browser is used (but in others, such as Edge, its operation is also very good). The fact is that in order to access the mail and use it without an Internet connection, you must take into account the following: Check that you have the Chrome browser and, if not, you can download it at this link. Install it and follow the initial wizard to have everything well organized. Then you must access the section of the application settings called Gmail Offline Settings. If you don’t know how to access it, just use this link to go directly. Now on the screen you see an option called Enable Offline Mail. You must select it so that the corresponding function begins to be available in your web client. You will see that there are configuration options such as the synchronization settings (which allows you to set the date of the emails that will be available offline) to the storage that you have occupied by the mails. Set the options that suit your needs. Once this is done, use the Save changes option and then you’re done and you have everything perfectly available and you won’t have any problems if you occasionally run out of Internet when using Gmail. A good option that many do not know exists and that is configured quite simply as you have seen. Everything works in a complete and usual way in Gmail, and the actions that have to be carried out with Internet access are postponed until it returns. Undoubtedly a tool with excellent functionality. >