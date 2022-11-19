How to forward calls on Android phones

- Advertisement -

The call forwarding function that incorporates the Google Phone app for Android It is very useful, especially for those users who are constantly talking on their mobile phones and do not want to miss any calls… or want to divert the incoming calls to another number because they will not be able to answer them there.

The configuration that allows calls to be diverted is not a problem, what you have to do is very simple.

This application, if it does not come by default on your terminal, can be installed on any Android mobile by downloading it from the Google Play Store. We tell you how to configure call forwarding:

How to forward calls on Android mobiles

Once you have downloaded the Google Phone app, to be able to forward calls, what you have to do is the following:

– Enter the “Phone” app and press the three-point menu icon in the upper right corner. Now, click on “Settings”.

– Go to the “Calls” section and choose “Call forwarding”. Four options will be displayed, just select the one you like the most, either Forward always, When busy, Call forward when not answered and When not available.

– In this step, a pop-up window will appear for you to enter the secondary number that you will use for forwarding. Write the number and tap on “Enable” or “Update”.

That’s all you have to do, again, we remember that the process may vary or not be available if the mobile phone operator does not have it activated.

For the rest, you just have to follow the steps to the letter to fulfill the task of forwarding calls. This will be very useful in situations where you cannot answer because you are working, studying, in a meeting, etc. Thanks to this, you will avoid annoying and inopportune interruptions.