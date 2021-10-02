How to forward a WhatsApp without showing “Forwarded”

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

It has been three years since WhatsApp started indicate to the recipients of a message if it had been forwarded from other chats. The company’s goal was to fight SPAM messages and misinformation. Later it also started showing its users the number of times a message had been forwarded.

Thus, it is possible to receive a message that reads above “Forwarded” or “Forwarded many times.” Sometimes it can be a bit embarrassing to send such a message, so it is convenient to know the tricks to skip this WhatsApp notification.

Here we explain the methods you can follow to prevent WhatsApp from informing your interlocutor that you have forwarded a message received from someone else. Depending on whether it is a text message or a file (document, video or photo) the procedure will be different.

Forward a message:

-Hold down: If you want to forward a text message or a link to a website, you must first press and hold on it. Then, when it is selected, click on the three-dot icon in the upper right corner. When you do this, WhatsApp will show you two options: “Forward” and “Copy”.

-“Copy”: If you choose the first option, WhatsApp will show the recipient that the message has been “Forwarded”.

-Resend: When you do, you will see a sign that says “Message copied.” Now, you just have to go to the conversation in which you want to send the message and, in the text box, paste the content.

Forward a file:

The process for forwarding a photo, video, audio, or file is somewhat different.

-Three dot icon: As with text messages, you must press and hold the file and then select the icon in the upper right corner.

-“Share”: This icon will give us several options, and the one that interests us is the one that says “Share”. When we do, a box will appear in which you must select the channel through which you want to share the file. Choose WhatsApp and then select the recipient or recipients to whom you want to forward the file.

