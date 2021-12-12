How to force restart an iPhone that is not responding

There is nothing worse than using your iPhone and it freezes. Luckily, this is quite rare, but if it does, the screen will stop responding and nothing you do will make it work again.

Luckily, there are ways to fix the problem, and You can force restart your iPhone when frozen to get everything working again.

As with turning the phone off and on, the way to force restart the iPhone may vary depending on the specific model of iPhone you have.

How to force restart frozen iPhone 8 or later

As Apple releases new iPhone models, the way you access certain device features is changing. The way to force a restart is no exception to the rule, so it will depend on the iPhone you are using.

If you have an iPhone 8 or later (including the new iPhone 13), you will have to use the volume buttons and the power button to force restart your device.

To restart these devices, tap the volume up button and then quickly press the volume down button. Next, press and hold the power button and wait for the Apple logo to appear on the screen.

At this point, the phone should fully reboot and resolve any freezing issues you may have experienced. Apple recommends charging the phone for up to an hour if it doesn’t restart immediately, as the battery may have been low.

How to force restart iPhone 7 and earlier

If you have a iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, you can force restart by pressing a different combination of buttons.

You’ll have to hold down the volume down button and the power button at the same time. Make sure to hold them down until the Apple logo appears on the phone screen. At this point, the phone should fully reboot.

Users with a iPhone 6s or earlier – including the first generation iPhone SE – they will have to reboot their phones in a different way. To force restart these older devices, press and hold the home button and the power button (it may be on the side or on the top depending on your phone model) at the same time. Now, wait for the Apple logo to appear and the phone should force restart.

Force restarting your iPhone should solve most screen freezing issues. However, if the problem persists, you may want to contact Apple support.



