How to force a restart on iPhone phones when the screen does not turn on

Well it is true that iphone They are one of the most stable phones on the entire market, but this does not mean that they are exempt from failures. One of the most feared by users is that the device is working, but does not show anything on the panel. It is known as “the black screen of death” and, before taking the terminal to the technical service, you can perform some actions that may solve what is happening.

The problem we are talking about is curious, since the terminal continues to work without problems… but absolutely nothing can be seen on the screen, making it impossible to use the iPhone. If the failure comes from the hardware, there is not much to do, but the usual thing is that this happens due to a software malfunction. And, here, it is possible to do something: force restart the computer. This does not endanger the phone (although the information currently open is lost, not saved). But, luckily, it is quite common that with this method everything returns to normal.

The steps to take on the different iPhones

We are going to indicate what you have to do with the diferent models from Apple’s phone to force a restart and possibly fix what’s wrong with you (and therefore get the screen back to working as usual). It is the following, and you should always have some patience for the process to complete:

iPhone 6 or earlier

If you have one of these phones, the process to achieve the reset is quite simple. You just have to press and hold the buttons Start and Powereither. You’ll notice a small vibration and see the Apple logo below. If this is not the case, then most likely the panel is not working and you will have to replace it.

Pixabay

iPhone 7

In this case, what you have to do is use another combination of buttons: Power and Volume down. You need to hold on until you see the Apple logo on the iPhone screen, at which point, let go. It is possible that due to the forced start, the time for the operating system to fully load is longer than usual.

iPhone 8 and newer

Here the process is somewhat more complex, everything must be said, you must take the following steps on the Apple smartphone:

Quickly press and release the Volume Up button

Do the same below, but with the Volume Down function itself.

Now, hold down the side Power button until the light goes on and you see the Apple logo on the iPhone screen.

With these processes you can fix the black screen of death bug on Apple phones. Even before taking the iPhone to the technical service, you can try to restore the terminal with iTunes. This delete the information and leave the smartphone like the first day. Therefore, you should seriously assess whether or not you follow this procedure.

