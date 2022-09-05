How to follow the presentation of the iPhone 14: when is it and how to see it

- Advertisement -

The event of the new 14 will take place on September 7 and, like every year, it can be ed completely online.

The event is advertised under the slogan «far out», accompanied by an image of the Apple logo forming a constellation of stars. If anyone is able to guess the meaning, you have my respects.

Most rumors agree that we will see four new iPhone 14, although the “mini” model will be replaced by a larger “Plus” model. Therefore, the lineup will look like this: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus (or Max?), iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Another novelty will be that the Pro models will say goodbye to the notch and, instead, will bring two cutouts on the screen that will look like a single pill-shaped cutout.

It is also likely to be announced Apple Watch Series 8 and a Pro model aimed at those who practice extreme sports.

The presentation starts at 19:00 (Spanish time) and we can all see it from the comfort of our homes. Next, you have the time in the main countries from which you read us:

Country Hour Costa Rica 11:00 The Savior 11:00 Honduras 11:00 Panama 11:00 Ecuador 12:00 Colombia 12:00 Mexico 12:00 Peru 12:00 bolivia 13:00 Paraguay 13:00 Puerto Rico 13:00 Venezuela 13:00 Argentina 14:00 Chili 14:00 Uruguay 14:00 Spain 19:00

Here is information on how to connect to the broadcast:

In the web: No matter what device you have or what browser you use, you can connect to the opening speech on the Apple Special Events website.

Apple will also stream the keynote address live on YouTube. You can access the YouTube stream here

AppleTV app: If you have a Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, you can also watch the keynote address live through the Apple TV app on any of those devices.

Apple Developer App: You can also watch the opening speech through the official apple app for Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

