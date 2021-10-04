How to follow a hashtag on Instagram

Instagram is one of the social networks with the highest number of active users. The application owned by Facebook has a legion of followers who do not hesitate to upload publications constantly. And that helps to always have interesting content to see on this social network. In addition, the popular application has a very complete filter system so that you can find any photograph in the simplest way. And, without a doubt, one of the best ways to search for publications that may interest you is by using hashtags. We are talking about that set of characters that are preceded by a pound sign (#) and that is used to identify or label something. And in the case of Instagram, it is a perfect tool to find related photos. This system saves you a lot of time when it comes to finding photos that you like. So you can follow any Instagram hashtag.For example, you probably like kitten photos a lot. Well, you would only have to search for the hashtag #kittens to see all the images that other users have previously tagged. And of course, being such an interesting and complete tool, it is likely that you are interested in following one or several hashtags in particular so as not to miss any details about the topic that interests you the most. Yes, as happens with following other users, you also have the ability to follow a hashtag on Instagram so you don’t miss any details of your favorite posts. Keep in mind that if you follow a hashtag, you will be able to see all the related posts on your wall. In addition, the process is so extremely simple that it will only take you a few seconds to follow the necessary steps to be able to follow any hashtag on Instagram. To do this, all you have to do is follow the steps that we indicate later and in a few seconds you will be following that Instagram hashtag or tag that interests you so much. The first thing you should do is open the Instagram application. Once inside, click on the magnifying glass icon at the bottom left. An options menu will appear, click on hashtags. Now, search for the topic that interests you. Tap on any hashtag that interests you, a preview will open, just tap on Follow. As you may have seen, this is one of the easiest Instagram tricks to do and that will allow you to follow any hashtag on the photography social network. >