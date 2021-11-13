How to follow a flight through the messages application of your iPhone (or iPad)

For some time now, the skies around the world have stopped having that magic that covered them and for which it was not easy to check the status of a specific flight: if it had already taken off, if it had some kind of delay or if it had already taken off. it had landed. But between the websites that offer all that information and some apps that have proliferated, there are no longer any secrets that can resist us. Whatever flight it is. Now, if you don’t want to be installing third-party applications that, which we neglect are asking us to subscribe to premium services, you should know that, at least within the iOS ecosystem, you have a much faster, simpler and free alternative that is going to serve you to have the main flight data, arrival time, delays, etc. Messages allow you to control airplanes. The fact is that that magic application that manages to access the information of a flight is the Messages application, the same one that SMS or MMS goes to and that in the case of iOS takes the form of a WhatsApp with chats of individual and group conversations, sending or receiving multimedia content, texts or whatever comes to mind. Even the flight number of an airplane. So to know how the route of that journey is going, we must have received from the person we have to go to pick up at the airport a code, composed of the name of the airline and followed by the flight number. If you do not use this nomenclature, Messages will not know what you mean and will not give you the option to track that trip. With that text received in the chat, it only remains to press and hold, wait for the pop-up menu to appear. You will see that, in addition to a small diagram of where the plane is going, just below we will have the option to “Preview flight”, which will take us to a full screen with all the more detailed information. Of course, we do not know why, but this morning there was no way that the tool would show the correct position of the plane, something that we have been verifying was happening in recent days (Berlin, at the moment, is not in the direction of Africa). As you can see, it will no longer be necessary to have other applications installed unless you need some of the extra options that they usually bring and that an average user will never need. And all without leaving the iPhone or iPad (and Mac). >