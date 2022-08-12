How to fix “Google Play Service has stopped” error

- Advertisement -

When we use applications and platforms, unexpected failures can occur. This is normal, at one point Gmail may not work correctly or WhatsApp may have problems downloading files. The same happens with play, the platform is not perfect and there are various s that can arise from one moment to another. The good news is that the vast majority have a solution.

If you see the “Google Play has ” notice, don’t worry, it’s something that can be easily fixed.

As we mentioned, malfunctions are a normal thing, so you should not stress about this matter. Here we will tell you what you have to do so that you can get rid of this problem in a matter of a couple of minutes or less.

– Update Play Store and Google services: Enter Google Play, tap on your profile icon, tap on “Manage apps and devices”, tap on “Update all”. Restart the mobile and re-enter the store.

– Switch from mobile data to Wi-Fi: if the Internet connection is poor, this may be the source of the problem. If the browsing speed of mobile data is slow, it is best in this case to switch to Wi-Fi network to enjoy a more stable and faster platform.

– Modify time and date: If the time and date of your mobile is wrong, this will be a problem for Google Play services. Go to “Settings” and select “System”. Choose the date and time in the menu. Choose “Use network-provided time.” If the data is not correct, then add the information manually. To do this, just tap on “Set time”.

– Clear data and cache of Google Play services: Go to “Settings” – “Apps & notifications” – “See all apps” and search for “Google Play Store”. While inside the app, choose “Storage” and then “Clear storage” or “Clear data”. Repeat the same procedure in “Google Play Services”.

– Go back to a previous version: Go to “Settings” and select “Apps & notifications”. Tap on “See all apps” and find “Google Play Store”. Tap on “Deactivate” so that the Play Store is replaced by the original version that came with your mobile.

– Delete the Google account: Your profile may not have been added correctly, so it’s best to delete it and enter it again. Go to “Settings”, choose “Accounts”, click on the profile you want to delete and choose “Delete account”. Then restart the phone and put your Google account back.

– Reboot the smartphone: It may seem obvious, but a simple reboot is capable of resetting the operating system, which means that any failure could disappear with this simple trick.

– Install a third-party APK: If the version you have on your mobile doesn’t work, downloading an APK with a copy of the Play Store from a website is an efficient solution. In this case, APKMirror is a secure portal that has what you need.