How to fix FaceTime on iOS 16 not working in 3 ways

iPhone mobile phones have their own system for making video calls, , possibly one of the most complete on the market. With it, you can make video calls to another iPhone completely free of charge, just by using your Internet connection.

The quality of FaceTime calls is superior to that of most existing video calling applications, but if you have reached this article, it is probably not because you are happy with the program, but because FaceTime does not work on your mobile phone. Do not worry about this, because in this report we are going to offer you up to three alternatives so that you can solve this problem quickly and directly. The first of them -the one we recommend- is to use ReiBoot, a Tenorshare program with which you will solve the problem in a matter of minutes, but we will also offer you others. Let’s go there!

Why is my FaceTime on iOS 16 not on iPhone 13/14

If you are using the new version of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 16, FaceTime may not work properly. This is so because the software is still in the testing phase, the final version has not been released and, therefore, it may contain errors.

If you are using a latest generation iPhone phone, whether it is the latest iPhone 13 released on the market or the next iPhone 14, it is possible that the reason why FaceTime is not working is that you are using iOS 16 and it is still crashing.

However, there are other reasons why FaceTime can stop receiving calls, prevent calls from being made, or simply be completely blocked. For example, it could happen that FaceTime is not available in your country. There are few nations in the world where this happens, but keep in mind that Apple does not release all its tools in all markets, so this could be the explanation for FaceTime not working on your iPhone 13/14. If in doubt, check Apple’s carrier page for countries where FaceTime is available.

It may also be that FaceTime is not working properly simply because there are connection issues. If you don’t have Internet or the signal is very poor, there could be problems when using FaceTime, which will not work properly.

3 Ways to Fix iOS 16 FaceTime Not Working Issue

Whatever the reason, if FaceTime isn’t working on your iPhone 13/14 running iOS 16, and you can’t easily make or receive calls and video calls, you’ll want this problem to be resolved as soon as possible.

Don’t worry, because in this article we are going to give you up to 3 different ways to fix FaceTime not working on iOS 16. That way you won’t have to search for another video call app or uninstall the new version of the operating system. Pay attention to these methods that we are going to explain to you:

Remove emojis from FaceTime contact name

Although it may seem silly, Apple has acknowledged that there is a problem in its FaceTime tool where it can stop working if you try to make a call to a contact name by adding emojis.

Yes, as you hear it, something so trivial can be responsible for FaceTime not working as it should, so to solve this situation, all you have to do is remove the emojis from its name.

To do this, open your contact list on your mobile phone. Find the person you want to call and edit their contact name by pressing the “Edit” button in the upper right corner of the screen. Now edit the name by removing the emojis that you had placed on it.

Once this is done, you will only have to reopen FaceTime and call that person as you were going to do. The application should work perfectly and if not, check out these other methods that we explain:

Force restart your device

If your FaceTime isn’t working, an easy way to get it working perfectly again is to restart your iPhone. It seems not, but in many cases, restarting is the most effective.

To restart your iPhone you just have to follow a few simple steps, which will depend on the version of the mobile phone. They are the following:

-On iPhone 8 and higher models: Just press and quickly release the Volume Up and Down button. Once done, press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears.

-On iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, hold down the Side and Volume Down buttons for several seconds, until the Apple logo appears.

-On iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus, press the Home and Power buttons for at least 10 seconds, until the Apple logo appears.

With this, your mobile will restart. Now open FaceTime and the app should work normally.

Fix iOS system to solve FaceTime on iOS 16 not working

If the above two methods don’t work and you can’t get FaceTime to work properly, we’ll walk you through our recommended method if iPhone won’t turn on or charge.

In this case, it is best to use a trusted program like ReiBoot – iOS System Repair. It is a software developed by the prestigious firm Tenorshare that we have been testing and that works perfectly. In a matter of a few minutes, it is capable of eliminating any problem that the iOS operating system is offering, without losing any type of information.

Therefore, using this program is an effective solution to fix any iOS issues and consequently to get FaceTime working again.

We explain how you can easily use it in the following tutorial:

The first thing you need to do is download the Tenorshare ReiBoot software. It’s free and won’t take more than a minute.

Once done, install the program on your computer as you would any other program. Launch the software and you will see the main screen.

Now connect your iPhone to the computer using the USB cable that came with it. When you have done it, click on the “Get Started” button that is displayed on the main page of Tenorshare ReiBoot.

Select “Standard Repair” to continue and click on the “Download” button. This will allow the necessary firmware to carry out the repair to be saved on your computer. You will have to choose where you want it to be saved on your computer. The download will not take you more than a few minutes.

Now click on “Start Standard Repair” and the program will start to fix FaceTime problem. Just a few seconds later, the phone will be restored, iOS will be back to normal, and you will be able to use FaceTime without any problem.

conclusion

As you can see, getting FaceTime to work properly again on an iPhone 13/14 with the iOS 16 operating system is extremely simple. The easiest thing is to rely on a program like Tenorshare ReiBoot, which will solve any iOS problem so that there are no incompatibilities and you can make your calls and video calls through FaceTime taking advantage of all the advantages that Apple provides. And all this, in a matter of just a few minutes. Recommended!