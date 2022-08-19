How to fix Android Auto problems by going back to a previous version: how you can downgrade it

Like any self-respecting software, can also cause problems once updated. Sometimes they are ed without too much inconvenience, others can be suffered without excessive stress while waiting for Google to update Android Auto. Although it is convenient to have an ace up your sleeve (or some dice hanging from the rearview mirror): you can downdate the application of your mobile to avoid failures with the vehicle.

The fleet of cars that includes Android Auto among its interconnection options with the phone grows every month, not in vain this infotainment system has become one of the most popular and sought after. Due to the sheer number of components that need to be checked, it may be the case that an Android Auto update not work as well as it should on your car. For those cases, you can always fall back on troubleshooting. What couldn’t you fix? Let’s see one last trick.

- Advertisement -

Go back to one or more previous versions of Android Auto

downgrade Android Auto " onerror="this.src=" https: false> downgrade Android Auto " onerror="this.src=" https: false> Android Auto and its settings

If before updating your mobile it connected perfectly with the car, and the car’s console showed all the apps on the screen, the most logical thing is that it be the last update caused failures with the car. They should not be serious, at least in principle. If this is the case, you have at your disposal the official Android Auto forum where you can expose the case directly to Google (in English).

- Advertisement -

Serious problems are usually fixed more or less quickly, for the rest it may take a while without you finding a solution to that compatibility issue with your car. Therefore, if with a version of Android Auto everything worked fine for you, our recommendations go back to the past. At least until Google fixes what you need to fix.

- Advertisement -

You should keep in mind that you can’t use too old version with your car: Android Auto will force you to update in that case. The ideal is to return to the previous version, the one you had before updating. At most, you can go back up to two or three versions, not much more.

You cannot go back to any version of Android Auto: your mobile will force you to install one of the most recent ones. Going back one or two versions is usually enough

Let’s see the necessary steps to downgrade your Android Auto:

Make sure your Google Play store has automatic updates turned off.

Access the settings of the mobile you use to connect with the car.

Go to “Applications” and enter “All applications”.

Locate Android Auto . In the event that you cannot find it, go to the top menu of the three points and select “Show system applications”. Search for Android Auto again.

. In the event that you cannot find it, go to the top menu of the three points and select “Show system applications”. Search for Android Auto again. Go into its settings and uninstall Android Auto. If it doesn’t let you uninstall it because it’s a system one, look for the top menu of the three dots and choose “Uninstall updates”.

If Android Auto is pre-installed as a system app, the application cannot be uninstalled, it is possible to uninstall the updates

Go to APK Mirror and select the version older than the latest. Make sure they are stable, not betas .

. You can also try two or three older versions in case rolling back one doesn’t fix the problem. Trial/error is best.

Every time you uninstall the Android Auto app from your phone you will have to connect it back to the car. The process does not last more than a minute and you do not lose data along the way, but the little customization you have done in Android Auto. When you downgrade the app, check that everything works correctly for you. If not, try an older version.