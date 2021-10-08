How to fix an iPhone stuck on black screen for free, and without losing data

Your iPhone has become an important part of your life. It is a device that it always goes with you, and in it you keep very important things: your favorite photos and videos, your applications, your games and, of course, your music, your books and all those contents and lists of web pages that you like so much. You use it daily and take maximum care of it, but one day all of a sudden it undergoes a reboot and gets stuck in without any explanation.

Does that scene sound familiar to you? If the answer is yes, don’t worry, you are not the first to experience such a scare. I understand your concern, it is normal that you find yourself distressed and that you are horrified by the idea of ​​losing the content and all the data that you had saved on your iPhone, but don’t worry, you have nothing to fear, because thanks to iMyFone Fixppo you will be able to solve more than 150 problems affecting iOS in a simple and fast way, with a base function of free recovery.

This tool is compatible with any PC based on Windows operating systems and, how could it be otherwise, it is also compatible with macOS. It is also totally safe, and as we anticipate it integrates a free recovery function, so if you are having problems with your iPhone and do not know what to do to get it back to normal, or if it has simply been frozen and has entered a loop when it appears the apple logo keep reading, we are going to help you get out of this predicament.

My iPhone is stuck on the apple logo, what can I do?

When an iPhone gets stuck in the first stage of charging the system, that is, when it gets stuck on the apple logo, the first thing to do is try to identify the source of the problem. I know that it is not always possible, but so that you have a reference I leave you, below, some of the most frequent causes:

A fatal error during the iOS update process.

Problems when we have jailbroken the iPhone.

Incompatibilities derived from data transfers.

Errors derived from an iOS version that is too old.

If we have this problem, the first thing we should do is force a reboot. If we have an iPhone 8-8 Plus or higher, we must follow these steps:

We press and release the volume up button. We press and release the volume down button. We press and hold the on / off button until the screen turns off and turns on again.

In case we have an iPhone 7-7 Plus, the process changes slightly, since we have to press and hold the on / off button and the volume down button until it turns off and the screen turns on again. With iPhone 6s and earlier, we must press and hold the start button and the on / off button until it turns off and the screen turns on again.

There are cases in which this simple reset can fix our iPhone, and being so easy to put into practice it is worth applying it in the first place. If it hasn’t worked for you, don’t worry, as you can see in the video shared by the iMyFone channel on Youtube you still have other possible solutions that you can put into practice.

The second solution you should try is to update your iPhone software through iTunes. This step has a higher success rate than the previous one, but this does not mean that it is perfect, that is, it may not work for you. If this happens, go to the next step and. You can download and install it for free, and as you can see in the video it is very easy to use, since we only have to choose the option “enter / exit recovery mode”. You work extremely quickly and have a higher success rate.

In case none of the above works, you are left with another option, the iOS repair tool. This method is paid, but is designed to solve, as we anticipate, more than 150 different problems, including the blockage on the apple screen, and also those bugs that make the screen of our iPhone go completely black. With it we can also avoid the loss of our data, including our favorite photos and videos. You have doubts? Well rest assured, iMyFone is so sure of its operation that it offers you the possibility of requesting a refund if it does not work for you.

The process is also very simple, we just have to open the iMyFone Fixppo tool and enter the option “Standard mode”. Once there, we connect the iPhone, and when the tool detects our model it will give us the possibility to download the latest firmware available. We download it and let the program work. When the process is complete, our iPhone will restart, and once it is finished it should start working correctly. We will not have lost any data.

My iPhone stays on the apple logo and shuts down

When an iPhone gets stuck on the apple logo and turns off, we may be facing a hardware problem derived from the battery, or another important component for the correct operation of the terminal. If this is the cause of the problem, we have no choice but to call on Apple support, but Before taking that step we can try other types of solutions.

In this case, the first thing to do is let the iPhone charge for a while, since otherwise it will not have a minimum amount of battery sufficient to function normally. A few minutes should be sufficient, but this may vary slightly depending on the model, so be patient. If it doesn’t work, the next thing we should do is try a terminal restart, following the steps we have given you previously.

Hasn’t it worked for you? Well, nothing happens, you still have another option, use iMyFone Fixppo repair tool through standard mode. In case you have any questions about this process, you just have to review the specific section of the video that you will find in the previous section. Another interesting alternative to solve this problem is to connect the iPhone to our PC or Mac, start iTunes and make our iPhone go into DFU mode. You can enter this mode by following the steps that you will find in the attached video.