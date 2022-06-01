how to find your car using whatsapp

Are you one of those who usually forget where you parked your car? Or the motorcycle, which is also often difficult to locate; as long as the phone is not used for the task: with WhatsApp it is very easy to locate the car park again. Even guide you there: your mobile will prevent you from going around looking for where you parked.

there isn’t a smartphone that it comes without GPS, it is also usual that it includes a map application. And, as one of the first apps to be installed almost on a mandatory basis, there are few phones that do not have WhatsApp. Instant messaging is its forte, but it’s not just for sending messages: it’s also a great reminder book. Perfect for the forgetful.

Send the location to your private chat

Read more How to know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp Sending the parking location via WhatsApp

From WhatsApp it is very easy to attach the precise location of where your phone is. Therefore, it is enough that send that location right when you’ve parked your car: in this way you will know where it is and you will be able to go back the steps just by clicking on the aforementioned message. Very easy.

You can send the location message to anyone, but maybe you don’t care if that contact knows where you are (or where your car stays). If you go out as a couple you won’t mind, quite the opposite of if you traveled alone. To avoid privacy problems, we recommend that you open a conversation with yourself on WhatsApp in order to use that chat as if it were a mixed bag.

{“videoId”:”x824yk5″,”autoplay”:true,”title”:”Cómo enviarte mensajes a ti mismo en WhatsApp: 3 FORMAS DE HACERLO | EuroXliveBasics”,”tag”:”whatsapp”}

Waiting for WhatsApp to copy the “Saved messages” from Telegram (self chat is a complete storage solution), let’s see how you can create your own conversation:

The easiest way is to use another person as an accomplice. Notify that contact and open a group with him.

Make sure temporary messages are disabled. But your parking reminder may disappear .

. Once you have the group open, enter the chat options and delete your friend. You already have a private WhatsApp group just for you.

An alternative way to achieve the same effect is to create a new contact in your address book with your mobile number. WhatsApp will detect it as a user and you will be able to chat with yourself like with any other person.

Once you have your chat, our recommendation is that you give it an appropriate name so that you can recognize it. “Saved messages”, for example; or “Agenda”, “Pending tasks”… Your choice. In the you can store everything you need: from your shopping list to a plane ticket; going through what we’re looking for, the place where you parked the car.

Your personal private chat is perfect for saving messages, reminders, lists, photos… and the parking location

When you park the vehicle, remember to open your private chat, click on the clip to attach files and then send your location (wait for the GPS of your mobile acquire the site with an accuracy of a few meters). When you want to return to your car, open WhatsApp again, click on the location message and let Google Maps make the route for you by walking to it. Easy.

One last recommendation is send you a picture of where the car is parked, especially if you had to leave it in an indoor parking lot without GPS coverage. This way you will avoid the time of searching with the key in hand to discover which car turns on the lights when you press the button.