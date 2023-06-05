How to find the closest Amazon pickup point to your home or work

- Advertisement -

Surely on some occasion you have not been able to be at when the courier has passed with your package. And, therefore, you have to wait longer than desired. So that this does not happen, there is the collection point of the well-known online store. We explain how to locate the place to where you are. Amazon Locker, which is exactly the name of the service we are talking about, are self-service delivery points where packages can be picked up and returned. These elements are located in various locations in Spain, providing convenience and flexibility to buyers. During the purchase process, you are given the possibility to choose an Amazon locker as a collection point and you can also verify its location and opening hours. Depending on the selected one and the availability and location of the product, you will be able to choose the shipping method that best suits your needs. It is important to mention that if at the time of placing your order you cannot select a specific collection point, it may be because the shipping option is not available for your particular order. How to the Amazon Locker that best suits you Well, the truth is that the well-known online store makes it really easy for you, since there is a web page where it is possible to find what you are looking for anywhere in Spain (obviously, there are no options in all places, but the truth is that the number of lockers is very large and does not stop growing). Once the web loads, it is possible to enter the location in question in the area on the left, which can be the one you are in or any other. Once you do this, just below you will see a map showing different numbered balloons with the pickup points that are nearby and that are a good option. But Amazon offers more information that is also very useful. By clicking on each of the elements of the map, you will see on the left side the information of the place in question: name; address: hours in which it is possible to access the locker; and, even, if you use Show more details you will be able to see precise indications to locate what you are looking for and if there is help from the staff so that you do not have any problem. Therefore, there is no loss. Usage options to pick up a package Once the package is available for you to take with you, this is what you must do to get it: Go to the corresponding collection point and show the code or the required identification document (DNI, passport or driver’s license), as indicated by the point in question. You can find the pickup code in the confirmation email, in the Amazon app, or by accessing your account on the website. If you want someone else to pick up the package on your behalf, that person will need to present their identification document along with a written authorization from you and a copy of your identification document. In addition, you must sign the corresponding delivery receipt. Remember that it is important to follow the requirements and procedures established by each collection point to guarantee a safe and efficient delivery. >